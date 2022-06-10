Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the EIGHT stars of Man Utd who is entering the last year of contracts with extension negotiations already underway

EIGHT Manchester United players are entering their final year of contract, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is an option for a one-year extension to Ronaldo’s deal and talks are already underway about his two-season stay at Old Trafford.

Power over the 37-year-old’s future rests in his own hands according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in his first season at United.

The remaining seven entering the final year of their deals include a number of prominent first-team players.

Marcus Rashford is one of them. He is expected to play a key role in Erik ten Hag’s rebuilding despite recent poor form.

Tottenham were interested in him, but the England international snubbed the move according to reports.

Fred’s contract will also expire next summer. The Brazilian is a key man with 36 appearances last season.

Man Utd have the option to activate an additional year in David De Gea’s deal when it expires at the end of next season.

The long-term future of the club’s No. 1 may hinge on Ten Hag.

In a similar situation is Luke Shaw. There is an option to commit to the Red Devils for more seasons, but after struggling with an injury last season only started 50% of the league games.

Diogo Dalot, 23, is expected to compete with Aaron Wan-Biassaka for the right-back spot and may be ready for a new deal, according to reports.

Phil Jones has been with United since 2011 and it looks like his stay is drawing to a close after suffering serious injuries last season.

If Dean Henderson leaves Man Utd this summer, with Newcastle interested, Tom Heaton could be set for more minutes, but his contract also ends next summer.

The club allowed Lee Grant, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani to leave in a mass exodus this month and more could follow in a year’s time.