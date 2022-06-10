Clinical alert to high incidence of obesity and its accelerated impact on type 2 diabetes

Currently, there are young patients diagnosed with diabetes who present more serious complications in less time.

Dr. Margarita Ramírez, endocrinologist and Lcda. Valery Rivera, nutritionist. Photo: Dr. Ramírez, Journal of Medicine and Public Health; Lcda. Rivera, supplied by the nutritionist.

Puerto Rico It has a prevalence of 18% of diabetes and represents one of the populations that has the highest rate of patients with these pathologies, which affect blood sugar levels.

Given the increase in cases and the identification of associated risk factors such as obesity, the Journal of Medicine and Public Health spoke with the Dr. Margarita Ramirez, endocrinologist and director of the Endocrinology section of the Medical Sciences Campus and the Lcda. Valerie Riveranutritionist, about the causes, diagnoses, incidence and clinical management of these conditions.

According to the specialists, the diabetes type 1 occurs when patients have inflammation in the pancreas that prevents it from producing insulin; however, this condition does not have a high incidence. On the other hand, due to obesity, many type 1 diabetic patients are developing characteristic manifestations of diabetes. diabetes type 2, representing an alert for doctors.

Overweight and obesity

The Dr. Margarita Ramirez points out that “80-85% of cases of diabetes Type 2 are due to poor nutrition and being overweight. Genetics also influences and the family history of the patient must be taken into account.

It also emphasizes that despite the family history factor, a patient who maintains an ideal weight and eats healthy food is less likely to develop diabetes, “it is important that the patient is aware of this. Just because your mom or dad is diabetic, it doesn’t have to end in you being diabetic.”

In this sense, the specialists emphasize that including the family in the treatment process of the patient with diabetes It is essential to correct nutritional habits and reduce possible complications, especially when members of the same family are overweight.

“You have to make the patient see how being overweight can affect their quality of life in the long term” stated the endocrinologistwho has had patients with multiple complications and have been amputated and others have presented cardiovascular events due to disease progression.

Another important point is the progress of this condition in the pediatric population, since Ramírez affirms that if “a patient develops diabetes at 40-45 years of age, serious manifestations will come, perhaps after 70 years of age. But guys who start in their teens, quite possibly at age 35, will be on dialysis.”

“Right now, what we are seeing with this obesity in children is that they are developing complications much earlier than the usual type 2 diabetics,” warned the endocrinologist.

Symbiotic relationship of diabetes and nutrition

The diabetes and diet are correlated, therefore, a patient undergoing treatment for diabetesrequires multidisciplinary support from the specialist and the nutritionist, who plays an important role in the success of treatment and referral.

According to the nutritionist, Valery Rivera, the first thing they do when a patient is diagnosed with diabetes, is not to indicate a rigorous diet to follow, but first “to know your lifestyle, what you are willing to change, tastes of preferences and personal goals”. Likewise, he added: “we entered into this negotiation process, making the patient aware that his decisions regarding food intake have consequences in the blood.”

It also highlights that the first step to change your diet and lead a healthier lifestyle is to identify the food groups: carbohydrates, proteins, vegetables, fats and dairy products, in addition to choosing foods that provide fiber, because “it favors the glucose level control process and in addition to that it is important for digestion and satiety control, which helps control weight” explained the nutritionist.

Regarding the recommendations for the amount of fiber consumption, he indicated that “there are approximately 12 grams x 1,000 calories, which can be 24 grams for women and 30 grams for men.

In this sense, to avoid obesity and the consequences of poor management of diabeteshighlighted that it is necessary for patients to change all sources of carbohydrates such as rice, bread or pasta, for those foods in which the nutritional label says that they have 3 grams of fiber or more.

“This way it is much easier for the patient to identify, for example: if you eat a sandwich for breakfast, do not eat a set of fruit, so that you do not generate those high sugar spikes, where the medications do not have the correct effect.”

For its part, the endocrinologist He affirms that they are moving towards the recommendation of plant-based diets and have achieved significant changes in treatment, “there are patients who with these dietary changes I have even been able to take off their insulin.”

This indicates that there are possibilities that patients can reverse their diabetes if they make some changes in their lifestyle, therefore, the specialists recommend some basic actions to apply:

*Eliminate fruit juices. Although the fruits are natural and have no added sugar, to make four ounces of play requires several fruits, which exceeds the corresponding servings and eliminates the fiber. Therefore, the ideal is to drink vegetable juices and eat fruit.

*Avoid cold cereals, especially at night, as this has an effect on blood sugar levels.

*The ideal of a plate of food is that half contains vegetables, ¼ flour and ¼ protein.

Regarding the effects of obesity in children, they recognize that work must begin in the different public and private schools to raise awareness about these conditions and their long-term risk factors. “Today there is an accessibility to education, it is important that parents can seek information and make children aware of the texture of vegetables, so that they can have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of these foods and reduce the consumption of added sugars” added Rivera.

As stated by the American Academy of Pediatrics; Children under two years of age should not be given any type of food with added sugar due to the risk that this generates of obesity, the main factor in the development of diabetes.

On the other hand, physical activity is also essential to carry out a good treatment, the recommended thing is 30 minutes of daily exercise, avoid carbonated drinks or soft drinks and prefer water consumption.

“Soft drinks must be eliminated from the diet, including diet soft drinks that do not have sugar, but the type of sweetener they use has been seen to change the intestinal flora and all the changes that occur in the intestinal flora promote obesity. ” affirmed the Dr. Margarita Ramirez

