Claw (Hustle): the new movie with which Adam Sandler surprises on Netflix | TV and Show

On June 8, ‘Garra’ or ‘Hustle’ (in English), the new film from the production company “Happy Feet”, starring its owner, Adam Sandler, premiered on Netflix. The film has received good reviews, both for its production and for the performance of the protagonist, who has accustomed us to his participation in films with less drama.

Despite the number of nominations (37) to the Razzie -which rewards the worst of cinema- Adam Sandler knew how to vindicate his acting skills, after the premiere of the movie ‘Diamonds in the Rough’, a couple of years ago on Netflix. He now arrives with a new interpretation that reinforces his talent on the big screen.

This is ‘Garra’, the film recently released on the streaming platform and which is already positioned as one of the most viewed productions of the week.

It should be noted that the film has the main participation of Juancho Hernangomez, NBA player and with the responsibility of executive producer of LeBron James.

Claw: the new Adam Sandler movie on Netflix

‘Claw or Hustle’, the movie recently released on Netflix, narrates an episode in the life of Stanley Sugerman (Sandler), a talent scout who works for the professional basketball team, the Philadelphia 76ers, or Sixers.

Due to his work, the character travels all over the world, while struggling to keep his married life afloat and pursuing his dream of being a professional trainer.

In this trajectory he finds a young Spaniard (Juancho Hernangomez), who has all the conditions to shine in the NBA. However, Sugerman recruits him privately and sets him up to be picked in the franchise draft.

Criticism of ‘Claws’

‘Claws’, the sports drama directed by Jeremiah Zagar and lasting almost two hours, has received good reviews so far. In them, despite the fact that the representation of Adam Sandler stands out, the production plays an important role.

According to the site Spin Off, despite the fact that the development of ‘Garra’ is predictable, “it always seeks emotion as the main engine, always surrounding it with the best ingredients available to squeeze everything it proposes around the dream of becoming a NBA player.”

Meanwhile, the new Adam Sandler movie on Netflix has 97% likes on Google, a rating of 6.4 out of 10 on Film Affinity and 3.2 out of 5 on SensaCince.

More Adam Sandler Movies on Netflix

It should be remembered that there is an exclusive link between Netflix and Adam Sandler for their production company, “Happy Madison”, to make 10 movies in total.

Initially, the agreement was for 6 productions, according to GQ magazine, but after the surprising success of ‘Diamonds in the Rough’, at the end of 2020, it was extended to 4 more tapes.

Among them, in addition to the one mentioned, are ‘Mystery on board’ and ‘Hubie’s Halloween’.