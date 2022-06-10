Civil War’. “How is Nick Fury not going to show up if the boys fight?”

Samuel L Jackson has expressed that, six years after the release of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, he is still upset that his Marvel character, Nick Fury, was excluded from the ensemble film, he reveals in a new roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter with the actors Michael Keaton, Oscar Isaac, Tom Hiddleston, Brian Cox and Quincy Isaiah.

The actor, known for not cutting himself with his opinions commented his opinion on the absence of Fury:

“I complained directly to them, I still remind them, about ‘Civil War’ because I’m like, ‘How could the kids fight and Nick Fury not show up?’ like, ‘What’s going on here? Everybody to your room!’ But they didn’t need me for that. They did, but they didn’t.”

In ‘Captain America: Civil War’, the conflict arose due to a difference of opinion regarding the Sokovia Accords, legal documents that were proposed to keep superheroes at bay and prevent them from operating independently. The characters sided with either Steve Rogers or Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and they eventually fought each other in the movie’s main battle scene.





jackson made his Marvel film debut as Fury, the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., in the 2008 film ‘Iron Man’. The actor repeated the role in most of the sequels and movies of the MCU until “The Avengers” arrived, when his character gathered a group of the strongest superheroes in the world to defend the planet. One of his most extensive roles in the universe was in ‘Captain Marvel’.

