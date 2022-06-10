Christian Bale would have an absolutely terrifying appearance in the next Marvel Studios movie

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM by Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

The expectation of the fans was set on the first official look of the tape, something that came unexpectedly in the past April 18thwhen Marvel Studios published the first teaser of the tape, in which the new stage of the ‘God of Thunder’accompanied by the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

And it is that the eagerness of the fans to see this advance was such, that in a short time he obtained 209 million viewsbecoming the sixth trailer watched in the history of cinema, after the advances of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (355 million views); the two trailers “Avengers: Endgame” (289 and 268 million views); “Avengers: Infinity War” (230 million views) Y “The Lion King” (224 million views).

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

Now, in the midst of the renowned film program “John Campea Show”commented on the terrifying appearance that it will have Christian bale on the tape, where he will play the villain hat.

Robert Meyer Burnett: “You and I have seen pictures of Gorr the Butcher of Gods.”

“You and I have seen pictures of Gorr the Butcher of Gods.” John Campea: “Oh yeah! We have footage of Gorr! We do and we haven’t shared it with people because I’ve gotten in trouble before for that. Oh my gosh! When they see Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder … What we saw was truly strange. It’s something out of a nightmare.”

“Oh yeah! We have footage of Gorr! We do and we haven’t shared it with people because I’ve gotten in trouble before for that. Oh my gosh! When they see Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder … What we saw was truly strange. It’s something out of a nightmare.” Erin Cummins: “Yes, yes. I saw the picture. I’ve had nightmares every night since. It’s absolutely terrifying.”

Previously, the director of the tape, Taika Waititi, He spoke about the production of the film and confessed something very surprising to many: “It’s a really cool, really fun and weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyria and The Mighty Thor […]. And, IMHO, we probably have the best villain Marvel has ever had in Christian Bale.”