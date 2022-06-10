Christian Bale scared his teammates on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian bale He is one of the best actors of his generation, one of those who commits like few others to their roles and gets deeply involved with them. After a few years absent from the big screen, the Welsh-born will once again be present in the film industry in Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth solo movie of Marvel’s god of thunder in which will bring to life Gorr, one of the most fearsome villains in House of Ideas comics.

It could already be anticipated in the trailers of the film directed by Taika Waititi that Bale, once again, will do his thing and show off his role as the butcher of the gods, an assumption that grew after an interview published by D23 magazine in which Chris Hemsworth Y Tessa Thompson They talked about what it meant to share a set with their colleague. The Australian actor commented: “The rest of us were in a world of improvisation, comedy, and fun. Then Christian Bale walked onto the Marvel Studios set and we all fell silent.”.

Christian Bale playing the villain Gorr. Photo: Youtube.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my God!’ It was really intense, really terrifying”, he added. For his part, Thompson added: “He managed to follow a genuinely amazing line. He needed to be terrifying, but he also needed to work in the context of our colorful, dynamic, irreverent world.”

There is little left to know if Christian will dazzle movie lovers again since Thor: Love and Thunder will hit Argentine theaters on July 7.