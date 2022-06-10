Chris Pratt’s Garage Is Anything But Jurassic

Chris Pratt stars in a new installment of the Jurassic world, which began to recreate the cinema in 1993 by the hand of the hand of Steven Spielberg, reaches the screens. Jurassic World: Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar that occurred in the previous installment, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now, dinosaurs coexist with humans all over the world. This fragile balance is going to change the future and decide, once and for all, whether humans will remain the top predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation.

for the third time repeats in the prehistoric franchise Chris Pratt, playing Owen Grady, a specialist in the behavior of intelligent animals and one of the leading experts on Velociraptor. The American actor is specialized in action movies, with titles on his resume such as Guardians of the Galaxy, avengers either passengers Y he’s passionate about motoring as a quick look around his garage proves.

Ford F-150 Raptor

One of the main transportation options for Chris Pratt is this Incredibly capable red truck sporting a rumbling V8 along with many other impressive features that make it the favorite of those who love to go fast on off-road routes. Taking into account that the actor likes to enjoy himself outdoors, he is sure to get a lot of use out of it.

Tesla Model 3

Like many wealthy Californians, Pratt also owns a Tesla. Instead of opting for the more ostentatious Model S or Model X, he owns a gray Model 3. It includes the option of dual motor and all-wheel drive, Performance brakes and 20″ Überturbine wheels to enjoy total control in all weather conditions. In addition, its carbon fiber spoiler improves stability at high speeds, allowing you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.