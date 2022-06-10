Chris Pratt unleashed in the final trailer for the series The Final List, his new action thriller

The Ultimate List (The Terminal List), the new series of Prime Video starring the famous actor Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), presents its shocking ending trailer a few weeks after its exclusive premiere on the Amazon streaming platform. And it does so through an overwhelming and shocking video preview with Spanish dubbing that you can see on these lines and that introduces us to a plot of betrayal and revenge.

Chris Pratt’s Final List arrives July 1

Let’s see what he has in store for us official synopsis: “The Terminal List tells the story of James Reece and when he gets a reality check when he returns home from working abroad as a military man. Reece is actually a SEAL agent who returns to his family after his teammates are ambushed on a secret mission.”

This new action-suspense thriller is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Jack Carr. The series, which will have a total of 8 episodeswill premiere on Prime Video next July 1, 2022; Presumably, if it is successful enough, more seasons will come in the future. Of course, the cast is most promising.

And it is that beyond the leading role of Chris Pratt like SEAL agent James Reece, we have other names like Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley, Riley Keough as Lauren Reece, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Donny Mitchell or Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece, as well as JD Pardo, famous for starring in the series Mayans MC, the spin off of Sons of Anarchy.

The Ultimate List (The Terminal List) premieres on Prime Video next July 1, 2022.

Source | Prime Video Spain