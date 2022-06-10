Chris Pratt his transformation from a child to ‘Jurassic World’

This week it opens in our country ‘Jurassic World Dominion’the third and final film in the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howardand that has brought us so much joy since 2015, especially the second installment directed by the Spanish JA Bayona.

Chris Pratt has compared the movie with nothing less than ‘Avengers: Endgame’, so the thing promises. One of the attractions that has warmed the atmosphere the most is that the protagonists of the original Jurassic Park trilogy, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, will also be in this one, so, added to the incredible images that we have seen in the trailers , it is clear that we can expect a film, the longest in the saga, full of emotions.

What we know about the plot of the film is not much, only that it takes place after the events of the previous film and that dinosaurs have spread all over the Earthso that humans have had to learn to live with them in the same way that we do with wild animals today.

However, something will happen that will cause things to get out of control, with dinosaurs invading cities and Pratt starring with them in motorcycle races. Things will get so ugly that Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Howard) will have to call on the expertise of paleontologist Alan Grant (Neill), Dr. Ellie Satler (Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) to figure it out. .

Taking advantage of the occasion of this premiere, we wanted to delve a little into the life of Pratt, an actor who, although we now see him in the role of (almost) a superhero, was not always the prototype that he embodies in this new film.

Waiter before actor

Pratt as a child

Christopher Michael Pratt was born on June 21, 1979 in Virginia, Minnesota and was the youngest of three brothers. Pratt’s youth was not exactly marked by the love of acting, the family was traveling from one place to another and, although he participated in some plays in high school and occasionally acting in a local theater, in the year 2000 the future protagonist from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ he worked as a waiter at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company restaurant in Maui, Hawaii.

It was there that he met actress and director Rae Dawn Chong, who had acted in ‘Commando’, ‘In Search of Fire’ or ‘The Color Purple’. Chong was won over by Pratt’s energy and sense of humor, and she decided to offer him a role in the short ‘Cursed Part 3’. That small opportunity was what opened the possibility of embarking on a career as an actor, getting a role in the series ‘Everwood’ in 2002, where he was until 2006, the year in which he finished the project.

Pratt in 'Everwood'

His first hits

‘Everwood’ allowed him to start that same year to act in the last season of one of the series that marked an entire generation, ‘The O.C’. This is where he began to shape his preferred character style, a good-natured, funny and a little crazy guy, who he has played, with various variations, almost to the present day.

In 2009 one of his big projects would arrive, he joined the cast of the comedy ‘Parks and Recreation’, starring Amy Poehler. Although his character, goofy, goofy musician Andy Dwyer, was meant to only appear in a few episodes, he eventually became a recurring character in the series, which he stayed on until it ended in 2015.

It is in that series, due to the pure requirement of the script, when we saw Chris Pratt with more weight. It is very striking to compare his physical state at that time with the sculptural body that the interpreter now presumes.

Although in his roles for television he had always opted for comic roles, in the cinema, a medium in which he is also developing his career, he is interspersing more dramatic roles, far removed from the usual ones. Among his first films we can find ‘Back to school’ (2005), ‘Wanted’ (2006) or ‘Moneyball: Breaking the rules’ (2011).

Meanwhile, in 2009, the actor married actress Anna Faris, known for her roles in the ‘Scary movie’ films. They had met in 2007 on the set of the movie ‘Take Me Home Tonight’. In 2012 they had a son, Jack, who was born prematurely.

That same year, the great success of ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012), a film based on the mission to end Bin Laden, catapulted him to even greater fame, placing him in front of Hollywood casting directors as a good choice. for action roles. In this film, Pratt’s body no longer had anything to do with the one he had shown in ‘Parks and Recreation’, the fat was gone.

the consecration

After several more roles in the cinema, in 2014 his big break came when he starred in the humorous science fiction film from the Marvel universe ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ alongside actors like Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper or Vin Diesel. In it, Pratt played Peter Quill, a hilarious interstellar hustler. The film was a success and had a sequel in 2017, in addition to another that is expected to be released next year.

The film was a brutal success, with almost 800 million dollars in revenue worldwide and gave Pratt the opportunity to appear in other films such as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018).

In 2015 is when the actor will premiere the first installment of ‘Jurassic World’, which opened another branch in his career that was an even bigger success than ‘Guardians’.

Since then, the actor’s career has remained at the highest level. Personally, however, there have been changes. In 2017, Pratt and the mother of his son decided to go public with their divorce on social media. After a single time, the actor met Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold’s eldest daughter, whom he married in 2019 and had a daughter, Lyla María, in August 2020.

