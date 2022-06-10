Chris Jericho and MVP were recently involved in a feud

On May 18, after AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP got into a dispute at a hotel in Houston, Texas, after the show’s recordings. Several wrestlers were apparently hanging out at the hotel, and as Jericho and Matt Hardy chatted, MVP showed up. Subsequently, it was necessary to form a discussion between MVP and Chris Jericho and they were close to coming to blows.

Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, delved into this fight in this week’s Newsletter, and explained that neither of them were kidding. These were his words:

“After the May 18 event in Houston, there was a Confrontation at the fighters’ hotel between Chris Jericho and MVP about one in the morning, after the Dynamite recordings. Something that I am not clear about happened a year and a half ago and they quarreled. On the 18th, Jericho was talking to Matt Hardy and then MVP showed up.

Most people don’t know what was going on and thought they were joking until it became clear that they weren’t kidding. Nothing bad happened, even though it was a tense situation. Jericho told him that he didn’t fight with jobbers when he got into the elevator, and MVP was yelling about it in the lobby.”

As for the reason for the fight this May, the details are not yet known, but the relationship between MVP and Jericho has not been exactly good for a long time. Last year, Jericho blocked MVP on Twitter after the WWE fighter told Jericho to delete a tweet in which Y2J He assured that he was not a person involved in politics.

Many media have reported that Jericho supported Donald Trump’s campaign and even made donations to the Republican party, so the publication must not have sat well with MVP. Later, the MVP himself was the one who revealed that Jericho had blocked him.

