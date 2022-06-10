Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky succeed together on Netflix with a captivating film

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood and now, for the first time, they worked together. Look!

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the most recognized actors in the film industry. His role as Thor in Marvel catapulted him to international fame, reaping thousands of fans around the world. So much so that, from the MCU, they did not hesitate to continue betting on this character who, at present, is one of those who made the most appearances in the franchise. The proof of this is that on July 8 he will premiere his fourth solo film as the God of Thunder.

In other words, with this film that is about to be released, Chris Hemsworth adds his eighth feature film in Marvel. However, there is still a month to go before the official premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. For this reason, as soon as his new job as one of the most famous superheroes arrives, the actor immersed himself in a new adventure. This time he did it through Netflix in a movie that became a rage.

Is about interceptor, the film that premiered on June 3 and, in less than a month, became the most viewed on the platform. This is because, in just one week added a total of 35,600,000 hours viewed globally. These numbers, of course, position it as the leader of the top 10 most watched in English. Although, to tell the truth, she is not Chris Hemsworth the great protagonist of this film, but it is his wife.

Elsa Pataky, who also works as an actress and has been married to Hemsworth since 2010, is the main artist of this film. She plays Lieutenant JJ ​​Collins, who is left in charge of a missile interception station located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after being kicked out of the Pentagon. But, the lieutenant shows her potential again when she has to face an attack that threatens the station.

Alexandre Kessel (Luke Bracey), a corrupt former US intelligence officer, is the one trying to carry out a plan which, with time running out, must be stopped by Collins. Pataky’s character is in charge of ensuring that neither Kessel nor his undercover mercenaries succeed in attacking him. And, without a doubt, it must be said that Elsa has achieved a brilliant and credible performance in this role.

On the other hand, as for Chris, he only makes a peculiar cameo. He is not only the executive producer of Interceptor, but also appears in the film as Jed, an electronics salesman who is responsible for encouraging the protagonist throughout her adventure. Of course, it should be noted that the artist is unrecognizable with his characterization of long hair and glasses.