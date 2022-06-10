Chris Evans says he could return as Captain America on one condition

The Marvel franchise is already halfway through its second decade. After retiring several of its main characters to make room for a whole new generation of heroes, some fans are still missing the original cast. Just about a possible return as Captain America, actor Chris Evans spoke during a new interview.

for the podcast phasezeroChris Evans explained that, although he knows that many of his fans would like him to return as Captain America in a Marvel project, for him it would have to be something very special to be able to accept. The interviewer told him about the story of how he returned the Infinity Stones after the outcome of Avengers: Endgame- 95% and this answered:

Yeah, that sounds like something people want to see. I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but it’s hard. It was a great run and I am very happy with how it turned out, it is very precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It would be scary to mess with something that is so precious to me, that character means a lot to me. So going back to him would be really difficult.

Evans has said the same thing in the past. Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, probably received the happiest ending of all the Avengers, as he took advantage of his time travel to stay and live with his love interest: Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). He returned several years to the present only to give the character’s mantle and shield to his friend Sam, who was then known as Falcon.

Since then, the saga has been very careful not to explain what happened to the so-called old Captain America. Most recently, we saw a thank you mural in the first episode of Ms. Marvel – 100% in which it is still recognized that only Black Widow and Iron Man died in the fight against Thanos. In the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, conspiracy theories were thrown about how Roger is in a secret base on the moon, but nothing has been cleared up.

Evans was originally very hesitant about taking the role, not only because superheroes back then weren’t the guarantee of success they seem to be now, but because it was a multi-year commitment that could hijack his career. He had to be convinced by Robert Downey Jr. to take the role and, as he has said now, he is very glad he did and sees a nonsense in ruining that ending.

The irony is that he is promoting Lightyear, the film that will tell the story of the “real” Buzz, who inspired the Toy Story toy – 100%. And when it was announced that he would voice the character, he explained the same thing that he would not have taken the role if it weren’t for the fact that the story was the best. We’ll be able to see if it was indeed worth it next week when the film is released. As for Captain America, a fourth installment, starring Anthony Mackie, is in development.

