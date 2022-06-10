Chris Evans brings news to fans, will he return as Captain America?

In the 2019 with Avengers: Endgame marked the departure of two of the most important characters in the group of heroes, Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and the Captain America (Chris Evans). Since then, fans have clamored for the return of both. The one with the best chance of returning is the character from Evans and given this, the actor was consulted on what possibilities there are to brandish the shield again.

Chris is promoting his latest movie, Lightyear. In this new story from Pixar, the actor puts himself in the shoes of the beloved Space Ranger we met in Toy Story, buzz lightyear. During an interview with comicbook.comjournalist Brandon Davis consulted Evans about the possibility of returning to Marvel Studios and telling Cap’s time travel story.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker