Chris Evans brings news to fans, will he return as Captain America?

In the 2019 with Avengers: Endgame marked the departure of two of the most important characters in the group of heroes, Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and the Captain America (Chris Evans). Since then, fans have clamored for the return of both. The one with the best chance of returning is the character from Evans and given this, the actor was consulted on what possibilities there are to brandish the shield again.

Chris is promoting his latest movie, Lightyear. In this new story from Pixar, the actor puts himself in the shoes of the beloved Space Ranger we met in Toy Story, buzz lightyear. During an interview with comicbook.comjournalist Brandon Davis consulted Evans about the possibility of returning to Marvel Studios and telling Cap’s time travel story.

In endgame, Steve Rogers was in charge of returning the gems that the Avengers got in the Assault on Time. In this trip, the hero breaks the schemes and decides to take advantage of the time travel to spend his life with his great and only love, the agent carter (Hayley Atwell). The fans want to know how the meeting went red-skull the Vormir to return the soul gem or how did you go about returning the tesseract to the facilities of Shield.

“That seems to be something that people would like to seeChris commented.I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but it’s hard. It was a good run and I’m very happy with it“, he added.

Anyway, the actor does not close the doors to a possible return, but with certain requirements. “It is so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It would just be terrifying to shake something that is, again, so dear to me. That role means a lot to me. So to see him again would be a tall order“, closed the actor.

Marvel Studios was surely paying attention to this interview, so let’s not rule out that he must already be thinking about what the perfect way to have Chris back would be.

What do you thinkthey would like Chris to come back as Cap?

