Champions Weekend date and time

The Champions Weekend Come in Atlas Y Blue CrossIt already has a date and time. The last two champions of the BBVA MX League They will face each other in a single match, for the supremacy of Mexican soccer.

Blue Crosswho was champion of Guardians 2021in front of Atlas who achieved the bi-championship after conquering the opening 2021 and the Closure 2022face to face to conquer a new championship.

When will Champions Weekend be played?

The match between Atlas and Cruz Azul will be next Saturday June 26 in Carson, California.

What time is the LMX Super Cup played?

Atlas Y Blue Cross They will collide at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time. It will be a single match where the red and black and the Machine They will fight for a new title, just before the Apertura 2022 begins, which will be on Friday, July 1.

It should be remembered that due to the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 which will be in November, the tournament of the BBVA MX League got ahead and will finish just in time to be able to release the players you decide to take Gerardo Martino. Many of those currently in the Argentine squad play in the local championship.

the debut of Blue Cross in the Opening 2022 will be visiting tigers in the Volcanowhile Atlas will also start his way looking for the triple championship of the BBVA MX Leagueplaying as a visitor against America in the Aztec stadium.

Interestingly the Champions Weekend will face the two teams that, in the span of three tournaments, broke the curse that they had been carrying for many years without lifting the title of the BBVA MX League.

