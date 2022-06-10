Celebrities invited to the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

This Thursday, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in an intimate ceremony with a full list of celebrity guests who showed their support for the princess of pop. Among the most prominent celebrities who were present They were Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and actresses like Drew Barrymore.

The 40-year-old singer walked down the aisle for the third time alongside fiancé Sam Asghari, whom she met on the set of the music video. slumber party in 2016. Asghari proposed to Britney Spears with a four-carat diamond ring nine months ago.

The intimate wedding took place in Los Angeles, inside the house of Britney Spears, according to TMZthe ceremony had a very exclusive guest list, there were no more than 100 people invited to the house.

Who attended the intimate wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari?

Although the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari was an intimate ceremony with few guests, the celebrities who attended the wedding stood out with their presence to accompany Britney on her day.

Such is the case of the singer Madonna, who has been friends with singer Britney Spears for several decades and they even made a song together in 2003, being one of the most important collaborations in the pop music industry.

Also one of the most anticipated guests was Paris Hilton, who along with singer Britney Spears were one of the most famous stars of the 2000s. Shortly before Spears’ conservatorship ended, Paris Hilton wrote an article for Time in which he called Britney “the sweetest soul, a mother, a friend and a fighter.”

On the other hand, despite not having a close friendship with Britney Spears, on several occasions Spears has interacted with Selena Gomez through social networkswhere Selena Gomez has stated that the pop singer has been a great inspiration for her career.

Among other famous guests also highlighted the actress Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, who designed Britney Spears’ wedding dress, britney’s lawyerMathew Rosengart, Spears’ older brother Bryan with his children.

Nevertheless, who were not present were the members of the family of Britney Spears like his father Jamie, his mother Lynn and his sister Jamie Lynn, according to People.

