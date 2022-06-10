Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, will appear in the continuation of the documentary series ‘Johnny vs. amber’

Camille Vasquez has gained popularity since he was part of the legal team of Johnny Depp in the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Since then, the lawyer has received invitations to participate in Hollywood projects and the bar associations want her on their teams.

Now, Camille will participate in the continuation of the documentary series ‘Johnny vs. amber’, which launched Discovery+ in December 2021.

According to The New York Post, this second part will also feature the participation of Depp’s other lawyer, Benjamin G. Chewse, and will focus on the actors’ six-week battle at the Fairfax courthouse, Virginia.

The episodes will examine much of the evidence presented in court, as well as testimonies and interviews with representatives of the former couple.

“When we commissioned ‘Johnny vs. Amber’ for Discovery+, we knew we were dealing with a very sensitive case, but with a high global profile and interest that would resonate with our audience,” he shared. Clare Laycockdirector of entertainment for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Jury in libel trial found Amber Heard defamed ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star and must pay $10.35 million dollars as compensation for the damage. Ruling that, according to the defense of the ‘Aquaman’ actress, they plan to appeal.

You may also like:

–Johnny Depp would face trial for alleged assault on a location manager in a filming

–Johnny Depp’s lawyer is the most sought after in Hollywood and now a partner in a law firm in California