Camille-Vásquez denies romance with Johnny-Depp

After winning the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vásquez became the subject of interest for millions of users on social networks who speculated about a romantic relationship between client and lawyer. Nevertheless, Johnny Depp’s lawyer denied romance rumors claiming to be a “sexist” angle” for doing his job.

During the weeks of trial, several rumors about a romance between Johnny Depp and Camille Vásquez took hold in mid-May. However, a source close to Johnny Depp’s legal team revealed that all the rumors were false.

According to People, Camille Vásquez in an interview stated that she finds it disappointing to hear such commentsbeing a woman who just does her job.

“It is disappointing that certain media accepted it or said that my interactions with Johnny were inappropriate or unprofessional, he is a friend that I have known and represented for four and a half years,” Vasquez revealed.

Camille Vásquez ends the rumors of romance with Johnny Depp

The lawyer Camille Vasquez has a boyfriendassures that he is very happy with their relationship and emphasized that it is not ethical for a lawyer to be romantically involved with his client.

“It is an unethical accusation, it is sexist. It’s unfortunate and disappointing, I can’t say I was surprised.” Camille Vasquez said.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer revealed that she is a professional who cares a lot about her clientshis work comes from a team that includes Johnny Depp.



“I am Cuban and Colombian, I am tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone and I’m not ashamed of that,” Vásquez concluded.

Following her experience in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Camille received a promotion at the law firm Brown Rudnick, where she works, as well as becoming a TikTok celebrity.

The lawyer revealed that her goal is to inspire young women to continue in school and perhaps pursue a college degree.

