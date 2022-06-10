Buy an Xbox at Walmart and receive a jar in store

The consumer reported that she did not receive what she bought and that she fears that the brand will not respect its Hot Sale promotion.

The Internet user also denounced Walmart before the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco).

Until now, the publication of the Internet user has not been answered by the brand.

The poor service provided by brands in their e-commerce stores has become a recurring complaint on social networks. It is the case of a consumer who shared her complaint against Walmart after buying an Xbox in the eCommerce store during the Hot Sale week and, after putting the option to receive in branch, a pitcher was handed to him.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, electronic commerce has positioned itself in a very high place throughout the world, where, according to data from Statista in Mexico, its value already exceeds 14,000 million US dollars in recent years.

In this sense, the statistical platform indicates that recent estimates show that more than a third of the Mexican population makes some type of purchase online, where in 2021 the number of digital buyers in Mexico was close to 58 million. Most of them reside in the central and eastern regions of the country.

Recount your worst shopping experience at Walmart

Through her account on the social network Twitter, a consumer shared her bad shopping experience at the Walmart e-commerce store, after receive a product that had nothing to do with what you ordered.

The Internet user who identifies herself with the user @hilsitabb narrates that she bought an Xbox in the Hot Sale, but to receive it she used the option that He will arrive at the store and when he went to pick it up, he realized that what was delivered was a jar.

The consumer exhibited the poor service of the brand, explaining that she received this product that had nothing to do with her order with the aim of not respecting her offer for the Hot sale that ended on May 31.

@Profeco if i buy an xbox in @WalmartMexico in “HOT SALE” to receive at the branch and I received ONE JAR, in order not to apply my offer, are they obliged to respect it? Why is it rude to me? 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/mhVEbhVHbf — 𝐻𝑖𝑙.♡︎ (@hilsitabb) June 4, 2022

The woman’s publication has not been answered by the brand, so the consumer shared her digital complaint with the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), since this is the body that, according to its framework, says “The Federal Consumer Protection Law, which grants powers to Profeco to “initiate a Proceeding for infractions of the law on advertising, in accordance with articles 1, 6, 13, 24, sections I and XX, 32 and 123 of the law in question”.

Complaints about the poor service that many consumers received for the Hot Sale are just beginning to appear among the content of social networks, but during the week of sales there were also complaints of false promotions, misleading advertising and even scams.

As an example, a consumer denounced Bodega Aurrerá on Twitter for misleading advertising, as well as Sam’s Club for increasing the prices of its products before the Hot Sale promotions.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation it generates in the digital pulse, which is why Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both sides of the story; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

