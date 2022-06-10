Britney wore an elegant Versace dress at her wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears prepares autobiography 0:58

(CNN) — Britney Spears wore an elegant bespoke Versace dress to marry personal trainer and model Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony outside Los Angeles on Thursday.



The princess of pop completed her bridal attire with a stunning satin veil and white choker at her home in Thousand Oaks, California.

After months of speculation about who would design Spears’ dress, the singer reportedly hinted in a deleted Instagram post last year that “Versace is making my dress as we speak.” The brand’s creative director, Donatella Versace, confirmed her involvement on Friday, revealing on social media that her brand had also designed Asghari’s tuxedo.

The Italian designer wrote in a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram that Spears holds “a very special place in my heart.”

“Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me,” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the image. “A tremendous amount of love went into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a dress and tuxedo that ooze elegance and glamour. They go perfectly together.”

Versace joined a high-profile guest list that included Lady Gaga, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

With a classic silhouette and a three-meter train, the design featured a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The fitted corset was pleated at the front, while the skirt parted at a deep V-shaped leg opening.

A Versace representative told CNN that Spears was also wearing pearl-embellished tulle gloves and a pair of white satin pumps. The fashion house’s tailors took more than 700 hours to make her dress.

Asghari, who met Spears on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, wore a black wool tuxedo. Her elegant jacket from Versace had satin details, and was paired with a white shirt, black loafers and a black silk bow tie.

Spears’s wedding dress bore some similarities to the one she wore to marry Kevin Federline in 2004. That day, she opted for a classic strapless satin wedding dress by Philippine designer Monique Lhuillier, and later donned a mini dress by white lace with high neck and open back.

Speaking to CNN last year, Lhuillier said she was given just three weeks to design and produce the wedding and reception dresses, as well as the dresses for the bridesmaids. “(I told them) ‘Okay, we’ll do it. Don’t worry,'” she recalls, “but inside I was dying.”

Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander (to whom she was married just 55 hours before the union was annulled in 2014), tried to crash the star’s wedding on Thursday. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and assault, police said.

The nuptials come nearly seven months after Spears won a court battle against her long-running conservatorship, a binding legal agreement that she says prohibited her from marrying or having children.