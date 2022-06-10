Britney Spears: when is her wedding with Sam Asghari | Date | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

In recent months, the life of Britney Spears has taken many turns. And it is that the liberation of the control exerted by his father about his career he joined the announcement of her pregnancy Y subsequent engagement to Sam Asghari.

And it is that after the movement “free britney“, the “Princess of pop” managed, after 13 years, to get rid of the legal guardianship of his fatherwhich gave him control of all aspects of the singer’s life, including income and activities.

Fortunately for her, after the court ruling that gave her back her faculties, the interpreter of “Toxic” was able to take charge of her life, and even announce her marriage to Sam Asgharithe man who accompanied her in her legal battle.

The model of Iranian origin, Sam Asghari, has been in a relationship with Britney Spears for just over two years. (Photo: @britneyspears)

ARE BRITNEY SPEARS AND SAM ASGHARI ALREADY MARRIED?

After months of speculation, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, TMZ revealed that the Spears-Asghari link had finally taken place. Although it was known that the ceremony would happen sooner or later, it was not known for sure when it would be.

The secrecy of Britney and Sam made us suppose, however, that they would say ‘yes, I do’ in the strictest intimacy, as indeed it seems they did. This has been announced by the American media as a result of information from people close to the boyfriends and now husbands.

It should be noted that the American tabloid is rarely wrong with the celebrity exclusives it publishes. In fact, they shared images captured from the air of the artist’s Los Angeles mansion, where you can see a huge white tent. In addition, it was learned that it will host only about 100 guests.

The acquaintances of the bride and groom, in addition to ensuring that it will be a rather discreet ceremony and party, have revealed that only a close member of the Spears family was present.

Britney Spears’ big day is finally here — and wedding prep continues — with a massive tent popping up, where she’ll say her “I do’s” to fiancé Sam Asghari. https://t.co/mUtRTXFsUK — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2022

BRITNEY SPEARS’S WEDDING DRESS

In all the years she has been active, “Pop princess” has shown to have a lot of elegance to dress, wearing designer clothes with which he stole the lights at the events he attended. And for her marriage it will be no different.

The interpreter of “Toxic” will wear a dress created by donatella versacewith whom she has been working for several months, since the singer’s pregnancy can complicate the design.

In an Instagram post, the pop singer even revealed part of her wedding outfit alongside her cat. “Introducing Wendy. And yes, this is the veil of my wedding dress, ”she indicated.

HOW MANY TIMES HAS BRITNEY SPEARS MARRIED?

The pop singer has been married twice, both with much controversy involved.

The first marriage was in 2004 with Jason Alexander, her youthful love and with whom she was married for 55 hours until they annulled it. Months later she would marry her dancer kevin federlinethe father of her two children aged 15 and 16.

She would divorce in 2007 and go out with the singer Justin Timberlake and other figures until in 2016 he announced his relationship with Sam Asghariwith whom he seems to have found stability.