Britney Spears strips naked on social media

The singer American Britney Spears continues to worry her fans. Several days have passed since Britney Spears Y Sam Asghari announce the sad loss of the baby that singer I was waiting. Although it has not been easy for the couple, they have said that they will not give up on the idea of ​​becoming parents, and are working on moving forward despite the unfortunate incident.

Now Spears, as she has done many times since taking control of her social networkshas reappeared as God brought her into the world: completely nude.

as it reveals People in spanishin several photos on Instagram you can see the interpreter of “Toxic” only covering her breasts with her hands and her most intimate area with an emoticon, thus circumventing the censorship of the social network.

“Somebody help her”; “This girl needs an Only Fans account! Britney, are you okay?”; “It’s just not normal,” some of her followers told her, although others applauded her gesture and figure.

On other occasions Spears has shown her almost naked body in networks and once explained to her followers why she did it. “Well, it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of will has been on my shoulders and made me see myself that way. I wanted to see myself in a lighter way, nudelike the way I was born,” he said.