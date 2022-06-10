Britney Spears says “yes” to Sam Asghari and marries him

(Related Video) Britney Spears Says She’s Staying Away From Social Media 0:57

(CNN) –– Britney Spears, as we would popularly say for her song “Oops, I did it again”, has done it again.

The pop superstar married Sam Asghari on Thursday night, a source close to Spears confirmed to CNN.

The intimate ceremony was held at his home in Thousand Oaks.

The couple, who got engaged in September 2021, first met in 2016, when Asghari co-starred with Spears in the video for her single “Slumber Party.”

This is the third marriage of the singer.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested

Before Thursday’s ceremony, Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested and charged with trespassing and assault after he trespassed at the wedding venue, police said.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies received a call to the residence for a trespassing report, police said.

The suspect was later identified as Alexander, according to Sgt. Cyrus Zadeh, the Ventura Sheriff’s Office.

Security members confronted Alexander when he entered Spears’ property and an altercation ensued between him and two officers, Zadeh told CNN. Both security guards were beaten in the confrontation.

Alexander was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing, two misdemeanor assault charges and one misdemeanor vandalism charge, Zadeh said.

Spears was married to Alexander, a childhood friend, for about 55 hours in 2004 before their marriage was annulled. She was also married to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children, before filing for divorce in 2006.