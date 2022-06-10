Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony | People

Britney Spears has not wasted time and has already given the “yes, I want”. Six months after regaining her freedom, after more than a decade under strict parental protection, the 40-year-old singer has married the Iranian Sam Asghari, 28, as reported People. The interpreter of Toxic he had already advanced his intention to do so on several occasions. This is the third marriage for the vocalist, and it’s the first time Sam Asghari has walked down the aisle.

He said it last June, at the court hearing to end the financial and personal guardianship of his father, Jamie Spears. “I want to get married and have a baby,” she said then the artist, regretting that this legal figure did not let her do either of the two things. Last September, already released, she confirmed her commitment through her Instagram profile, where she has more than 40 million followers. Under the caption “I can’t believe it!” and a bunch of ring emoticons, the singer showed off her diamond ring, designed by jeweler Roman Malayev.

The news of the wedding jumped on Thursday throughout the day, but they avoided confirming it. The couple married in an intimate ceremony. No details of the link have emerged, but Spears had already confirmed on her social networks who would dress her on this occasion. “Donatella Versace will do my wedding dress, as we have discussed,” she announced last March. Among the guests, according to US media reports, Spears’ parents and her sister Jamie Lynn would not be found, with whom she maintains an arduous war of statements and confrontations, also through social networks. But yes famous like Paris Hilton Drew Barrymore and Madonna. Despite having gotten rid of her parental guardianship, the litigation between her and her father has not yet ended. The singer’s lawyers accuse her father of having kept 6.3 million dollars (5.9 million euros) of her fortune, and also of “paying her partners tens of millions more” throughout a guardianship which they describe as “corrupt and conflictive”.

Spears had already been married to Kevin Federline, with whom she was between the fall of 2004 and the spring of 2007. In addition to him, Spears also married her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, months earlier. She did it in Las Vegas, in January 2004, although the singer and her family decided to annul the marriage just 55 hours after it took place. Hours before the wedding this Thursday, Alexander was arrested by the police after he tried to enter the singer’s house to sneak into the wedding, according to the TMZ portal. The singer’s ex-partner transmitted her irruption on her Instagram until Ventura County police officers arrested him.

Since regaining control of her life, Spears has been open and has shared part of her private life on her social networks. It was through them that she announced her pregnancy in April and her subsequent abortion in May. And it has been here where she has shared many intimate moments with the man who today becomes her husband.

The couple met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ music video. slumber party. Asghari is an Iranian-born model, personal trainer, and actor who immigrated to the United States in 2006. “I left my sisters and my mother behind. Coming here, with a completely different language, was a culture shock. I did not speak a word of English, but I always had a positive mindset, ”he stated last year in the magazine Forbes. It is one of the few interviews that she has granted in this five years. Since his relationship with the pop princess began, Asghari has kept a low profile and has not been lavished in the press, but in recent months the couple’s joint appearances on their social networks have been constant. This discreet procedure could be due to the confidentiality contract that, according to him, revealed New York TimesSpears’s father forced his partners to sign.