Britney Spears invites Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez; recreates kiss with Madonna at her wedding | PHOTOS

It’s official! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said “I do” in a wedding dream made on June 9, 2022. Hours after the ceremony, they revealed Photos of the party where you can see that the ‘Princess of Pop’ had as guests of honor Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton Y madonnawith whom he recreated his emblematic kiss.

The intimate link was made nine months after the couple became engaged, incidentally, Sam proposed with a four-carat diamond ring. Her love story began on the set of the “Slumber Party” video clip in 2016, and they recently added a new chapter with her wedding.

The nuptials had an awkward moment starring the ex-husband of Britney Spears, Jason Alexander, who sneaked into the ceremony, but fortunately was arrested by the police after invading the singer’s property. Despite the incident, Photos show that the Princess of Pop was very happy on this special day for her.

Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton at Britney Spears’ wedding

TMZ had indicated that the link would be very intimate, so it would only have the presence of close friends of the couple, the children and the singer’s older brother, Bryan Spears, who was the only family member invited to the ceremony. . Later, the Photos confirmed who the close friends invited were.

turns out Britney Spears she gathered her squad to accompany her. Among the guests were Selena Gomezwho, according to Photos of the weddingwore a huge smile; Paris Hilton Y madonna. The “Queen of Pop” along with the princess of the same musical genre stole the night by recreating the kiss they gave at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

In the Photos that have come out of the wedding The singer can be seen with a huge smile as she dances and chats with her guests and now husband. Also, the photographer Kevin Ostajewski shared the first snapshots on Instagram where the couple is seen dressed in their wedding and groom suits.

Also, in the Photos, the decoration they used for the marriage bond where there were many flowers and a carriage is observed. According to the photographer’s Instagram post, it seems that Vogue will have the exclusive of the wedding, so we will have to keep an eye on the specialized fashion magazine to know more details of the event.

There is no doubt that the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will be the one of the year, as evidenced by the Photos in which their guests of honor appear: Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton Y madonna.