Britney Spears has revealed the steps in her skincare routine

Britney Spears has opened up about his beauty routine lately. Two months ago, she shared on Instagram a long note confessing her newfound love for makeup—apparently inspired by a REM Beauty package Ariana Grande sent her—and now she’s revealing her skin care routine.

Spears posted another note on her stories from Instagram on Tuesday June 8, following a video of her sitting in a Rolls Royce and speaking with a British accent while drink champagne with Sam Asghari. Here, she addresses how people have made rude comments about her eye makeup for years, but she mostly talks about her routine of skin care.

‘Sorry my face looks dirty but I’ve had an emotional day and no makeup!!! I know most people don’t like how I do my makeup but honestly I have the best skin care routine!!!’, said. ‘When I was in French Polynesia I went to the spa and found my first French moisturizer in a different language so I don’t know how to pronounce its name…but one of the names I do know is La Mer…it’s so thick but it smells so fresh. Then I layer it with Shiseido whitening cream because I have freckles and brown spots!!!’ We’re sure she’s referring to the classic, famous and expensive Crème de la Mer, as well as Shiseido’s Illuminating Gel-Cream.

Getty Images

‘I also wear a Clinique mascara every night that I’m obsessed with, it’s the only one I wear!!! When I apply it for some reason it’s always cold and wakes me up,’ she adds, likely referring to the Moisture Surge Overnight Masque, which is reportedly effective at hydrating skin so much that it suffocates haters. ‘So for those who want to judge that my makeup is not perfect, I think you already know the rest!!!!’.

Now that we know more about her makeup, skin care and work outwe hope that Britney Spears Also share your favorite hair products.

Article originally published by Allure US, allure.com, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.