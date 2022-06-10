Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander crashes singer’s wedding

The Angels — Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashed the singer’s wedding in Southern California, according to authorities.

Ventura County Police Department Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. He said the singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the ceremony site.

Henderson said Alexander was taken into custody after cops realized there was a warrant out for his arrest in another county.

Alexander began livestreaming on Instagram as he approached guards at the event. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, she told them that Spears had invited him.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to his childhood friend Spears in 2014. Their marriage lasted just 55 hours.

“I am her first husband,” he continued in the video. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Spears was also married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children, ages 15 and 14.

The singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari were scheduled to marry on Thursday. The couple announced their engagement nearly nine months ago, after Asghari proposed with a four-carat diamond ring.

The couple met on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016.

A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities are still investigating the alleged trespassing.