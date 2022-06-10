Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested before artist’s wedding

Britney Spears prepares autobiography 0:58

(CNN) — Britney Spears’ ex-husband was arrested and charged with burglary and assault after breaking into her California home before the artist’s wedding, police said.

The pop star was set to marry Sam Asghari at his Thousand Oaks mansion when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence in response to a search report.

The suspect in the break-in was identified as Jason Alexander, according to Sgt. Cyrus Zadeh of the county sheriff’s office. Alexander confronted security when he entered the singer’s property, and an altercation ensued between him and two security officers, Zadeh told CNN. Both security guards were beaten.

Alexander was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor criminal trespass, two misdemeanor assaults and one misdemeanor vandalism, Zadeh said. Authorities also learned that Alexander was wanted on a Napa County burglary warrant. CNN is working to determine if Alexander has legal representation.

Spears was married to Alexander, a childhood friend, for about 55 hours in 2004 before the marriage was annulled.

“He was taken into custody, handcuffed, and I am pleased to report that he was arrested. Fortunately, Britney is safe,” Mathew S. Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said in a statement to CNN. “I am enraged by this security breach and am working closely with law enforcement to ensure she is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rosengart did not respond when asked to comment on whether Spears and Asghari’s wedding took place after the incident.

Spears has been engaged to Asghari, a personal trainer turned actor, since last September. The couple met in 2016 when Asghari co-starred with Spears in the video for her single “Slumber Party.”

The pop star icon was previously married to Alexander and dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.