Britney Spears brings together Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore to sing ‘Vogue’ at her wedding | Music

The royal wedding of the year has finally taken place: that of the princess of pop. This Thursday, June 9, Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari said yes I do in an intimate celebration at her home in Los Angeles. A party that only about 60 people attended and whose photos have been revealed in the first place by Vogue magazine.

In this way, we have been able to see the beautiful dress that Britney has worn. The star has opted for a traditional design by Donatella Versace herself. And she has shone like the princess that she is!

In addition, thanks to the fashion publication, we have been able to learn new details about this beautiful link. And it is that the couple has revealed to journalists that they had hired an event producer himself specialized in celebrities called Jefrey Bey.

But few events have so many stars together. And it is that, as we have been able to see in some social network publicationsBritney has been very well covered by some of her Hollywood friends.

In addition to Donatella Versace, who was one of the great guests of honour, the ceremony featured her friend from youth, Paris Hilton; the queen of pop, Madonna; former Disney girl Selena Gomez; and Hollywood star, Drew Barrymore.

The best of all? The photos that have left us all together and that are already part of pop history. And it is that so many stars together is not easy to see! Six powerful women in the entertainment industry whose stories don’t go that far. Victims of the media, they have managed to get out of their nightmares and redirect their lives. A powerful image.

They take the opportunity to sing fashion

With Madonna and Dontalla Versace in the same room in front of Vogue’s cameras, it’s no wonder that these six goddesses have decided to sing a classic from the queen of pop. Nothing more and nothing less than Vogue.

In unison, the six artists have begun to sing the great song of 1990. A moment that we will never be able to get out of our heads. And we couldn’t like it more.

Britney Spears, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez & Drew Barrymore singing “Vogue” at Britney’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/glxutvSy7p — PopCrave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2022

The recreation of the famous kiss

But that has not been the only moment that Britney’s wedding has given us. Not much less! The pop princess has recreated with Madonna the famous kiss they gave at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

An image that is already going around the world and that the fans of both are celebrating as a true victory.