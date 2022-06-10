Brad Pitt enters the world of Formula 1 with Lewis Hamilton and the director of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Brad Pitt will star in a film about a Formula 1 driver. Lewis Hamilton will be one of the producers

Apple Original Films It was consecrated at the beginning of this year when it won the Oscar for best film for its production Coda: Signs of the heart. This is how the company has the drama on its list of projects and waiting for its premiere Killers of the Flower Moon of Martin Scorsese with Leo Di Caprio, Robert De Niro Y Jesse Plemons. Added to this super premiere is the film in which he will star Brad Pitt about the Formula One races that still do not have a title.

The director of the film will be Joseph Kosinskithe same as the box office Top Gun: Maverick while the production will fall on Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment Y Lewis Hamiltonseven-time winner of Formula 1. The runner already produced the documentary in 2018 The Game Changers, so now we will see him behind the scenes as well.

Lewis Hamilton joins as producer of this new AppleTV film REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Ehren Kruger (Scream), For his part, he will be the screenwriter of this film. The same task was also performed by Top Gun: Mavercik. After several rumors that began in January of this year, the confirmation finally arrived.

pitt He will play a retired driver who decides to get back on the track to compete with a rookie in the sport and will also take on the already established titans of motorsports. lewis in principle it would not appear in front of the screen but it would not be 100% ruled out. In fact, in an interview he talked about the chances of getting into acting and he said this in statements to the site DAZN F1: “I would like to act one day. I want to be the best in everything I do, I want to be. Do the best you can. So if I’m going to make a movie I’ll go to class, study and make sure I express my emotions as I should.” Hamilton commented, adding: “I don’t have time right now, so I guess it will be something I do when I retire,” Lewis said before retiring from the sport.

Brad Pitt won an Oscar in 2020 for best supporting actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Brad Pitt has been interested in the world of Formula 1 for a long time. In fact, the film Ford vs. Ferrari that ran through the lives of runners Carroll Shelby Y Ken Milesit was a dream that he was chasing and was going to star alongside Tom Cruise. Finally the film fell into the hands of Christian bale Y Matt Damon. The actor managed to participate in the documentary Hitting the Apex, that recounted the adventures of six great aces of the MotoGP how have they been Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner Y Marco Simoncelli. And in 2016 he was invited to participate in the 24 hours of Le Mans.

So much Joseph Kosinski What Chad Oman are added to the production together with Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Y Penny Thow She will serve as an executive producer on the film, which currently lacks a title. Even if confirmed, the name of George Clooney (great friend of pitt) to be part of this new project.

Director Joseph Kosinski attends the global premiere for the film Top Gun: Maverick on the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, US, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The project would hit theaters and the platform only next year.

