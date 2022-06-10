Billie Eilish to star in Overheated documentary

Billie Eilish stars alongside Emily Eavis, Yungblud and plus a new documentary on climate change called Overheat.





Billie Eilish via Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Eilish is hosting a multi-day climate-focused event, also called overheatedwhich will take place at The O2 in London this month around the artist’s concerts there.

The new film, from the Sage Foundation, is described as “a stunning commentary on the climate anxiety currently sweeping the globe.and the unwavering determination of today’s leading activists who intend to use their influence to turn angst into action.”

From today, the documentary appears on WeTransfer's WePresent platform for 72 hours and then it will be available online. It will also screen at this month's Glastonbury Festival, where Eilish will headline.

Alongside Eilish, Eavis and Yungblud, the Yassa Khan-directed film features Girl In Red, Finneas, Vivienne Westwood and more.

Naza Alakija, executive producer of the film and founder of the Sage Foundation, said: “This documentary brings together some of the world’s most prominent figures in music, fashion and climate activism, but more importantly it amplifies the voices of the first line of climate change, which are too often not heard. Indigenous peoples protect and nurture more than 80% of the world’s biodiversity, yet only represent 5% of the world’s population. They understand, know and protect nature better than anyone. This film is an opportunity to share their stories.”

Director Yassa Khan added: “Capturing the inspiring and passionate voices of such an amazing group, varied and diverse of people speaking on the most important issue of our time, it was an honor that will never be matched. After making this movie, I’m hopeful.”

Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish’s mother who also appears in the film, said: “I am honored to be a part of this beautiful documentary, which artistically touches on the breadth of our urgent global concern, our shared trauma and responsibility.”

The overheated six-day event will take place June 10-12, 16, 25 and 26 to coincide with the UK and Ireland leg of the singer’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour (remaining tour tickets can be found here).

Overheated will bring together climate activists, musicians and designers at venues across The O2 to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they’re doing to make a difference,” according to a press release. All profits from ticket sales for Overheated will be donated to the Support + Feed and REVERB organizations. Maggie Baird, founder of Support + Feed.

