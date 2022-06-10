Billie Eilish releases new song referring to Depp and Heard trial

billie eilish And his brother Finneas debuted a new song this Tuesday that refers to the defamation of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heardwhile on stage in Manchester, England, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

The singer-songwriter presented “TV” where reference was made to the controversial case in the Virginia court.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it comes out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish told the audience inside the AO Arena before performing the song “TV” for the first time. “This is one that we just wrote and we just wanted to play for you,” explained the interpreter.

“The internet has gone crazy seeing movie stars on trial,” Eilish expresses during the song. Here you can hear part of the lyrics performed during her presentation in England.

According to the first reports, “TV” also refers to the recent breakup between Billie Eilish and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, for which it has become a song that addresses the problems of a couple and all those consequences that come from a break up.

Source: Reuters

billie eilish

