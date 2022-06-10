Billie Eilish raises her voice on climate change

Mexico City.– Billie Eilish stars with Finneas, Emily Eavis, Yungblud and other personalities in the new documentary on global warming called Overheated.

According to NME, the Overheated appears from today on WeTransfer’s WePresent platform for 72 hours and will then be available online.

“The film is a stunning commentary on the climate crisis unlike anything we’ve seen or heard before.”

“It’s a kaleidoscopic journey that propels us through the psyche of some of the world’s foremost figures in music, fashion and climate activism, harnessing the beauty and fragility of the natural world, colliding with the frenetic chaos of our realities,” the Sage Foundation wrote on its YouTube channel when presenting the project.

The premiere of the audiovisual project comes hand in hand with the interpreter of “Bad Guy” organizing a multi-day event focused on the problems of the ecosystem, also called “Overheated”, which will take place at The O2 in London this month along with the artist’s concerts in that country.

“This film is an opportunity to share their stories, because ultimately storytelling is the most powerful tool we have to build empathy, spark hope and drive lasting change.”

“We are entering a defining moment for the future of our planet, and this film aims to make us think deeply about our place in the fight against climate change and ultimately transform our actions,” producer Naza Alakija told NME.

All proceeds from ticket sales for “Overheated” will be donated to the Support + Feed and REVERB organizations.