Billie Eilish premieres a song inspired by the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

billie eilish He has just presented his new song during a concert in Manchester. The song is titled TV and the lyrics contain references to the trial between Johny Deep Y Amber Heard. The reaction of the public and the networks has been very positive.

The song inspired by the trial between Johnny Depp and Amberd Heard

the verse of TV It goes like this “The Internet goes crazy watching movie stars on trial, while Roe vs. Wade is about to be overruled.” The song also contains a direct reference to the possible annulment of the sentence by the Supreme Court. Roe V. Wade, the landmark ruling granting the right to abortion to women across the country.

billie eilish He will spend the next few months touring Europe, until September, when he returns to Australia. To the sorrow of her Spanish fans, the singer will not pass through our country.

Johnny Depp’s victory

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have starred in one of the most mediatic divorces in history. After almost seven weeks of meetings, this Wednesday, June 1, the popular jury agreed with the actor. The actress has been declared “responsible” for defaming the actor for assuring that he committed domestic violence against her.