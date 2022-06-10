Billie Eilish paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by singing “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 Grammys

Billie Eilish paid tribute to Billie Eilish paid tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the 2022 Grammy Awards

american singer billie eilish attended the gala of the Grammys 2022in which you could engrave your name on a golden megaphone, since it is nominated in 5 categories at the awards of the National Gabrional Academy of Arts and Sciences, so he attended the ceremony before the ceremony with a completely black set, which highlighted the shadowy part of the singer combined with a collected hairstyle and a fringe that covered part of his forehead. In addition, she wore glasses that barely allowed the artist’s eyes to be seen.

However, already in the room where the prizes are awarded, the singer went on stage to interpret the song for which she can be awarded tonight, that is: Happier Than Ever. So Billie had an emotional moment, since He surprised with a completely different look with which he arrived, as he wore a shirt with the face of the late Taylor Hawkins, drummer Foo Fighters.

To which Eilish proudly raised the shirt that accompanied her in her presentation, which was considered a sentimental act by the singer, since it is known that the aforementioned band is also nominated in various categories of the gala.

Billie Eilish displays her t-shirt paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins as she and Finneas O’Connell conclude the song “Happier Than Ever” during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

At the end of the performance of the interpreter of Bad Guyvarious attendees at the gala applauded her with a great applause at the great moment that the artist caused, since they recognized that she did a great job with the theme that could win as Recording of the year in this 64th edition of the Grammys 2022.

Even various celebrities made mention of the emotional moment on their social networks, such was the case of the Mexican singer Danna Paolawhich has presented various messages on its official Twitter account that highlighted that the actress is also following the live broadcast of the awards, to which she wrote: “Billie is that I love you”the moment Eilish appeared on stage.

Around the great symbolic moment that has been lived in this gala and a week after the death of taylor hawkinsthe band Foo Fighters He won three Grammy Awards for which he was competing on Sunday night. However, none of the members of the group attended the celebration, out of respect for the deceased. Given the unfortunate fact, it was commented that a tribute for Taylor is planned at the ceremonywhich was found lifeless in a hotel in Bogotá prior to a presentation on part of a tour.

The group took home the award for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock SongHowever, it was considered a bittersweet moment, since the band continues to mourn the death of its drummer, which led to the suspension of the agenda of its presentations, including the long-awaited event in Las Vegas.

Foo Fighters report the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. Composition: Infobae Peru.

After the unfortunate news, the band returned to Los Angeles as quickly as possible and from there they made the first decisions about their immediate destiny as a group, after the sudden loss of his partner. The local media recorded some images of Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jafee, Samantha Sidleyen, and company, in which they can be very affected. In one of them, reviewed by TMZ, Dave can be seen hugging a man who appears to be his manager, John Silva. He has a completely broken face.

Preliminary toxicology tests concluded that Hawkins had drugs in his system before he died, including opioids. However, the Colombian authorities in charge of the investigation have not claimed that this caused his death.

