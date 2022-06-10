Billie Eilish and her initiatives to take care of the planet

At a critical time for our planet, billie eilish has put to work to generate a change thanks to its great influence on current generations, we tell you more about the new initiative of the talented singer who is looking for take care of the planet responsibly.

Billie Eilish’s initiative to create ecological awareness

Recall that a few months ago, the young woman surprised her fans at the Met Gala with a spectacular Gucci dress created 100% from recycled materials, with vegan shoes and vintage accessories, but her love of reducing her ecological footprint does not end with fashion, in reality billie eilish has planned a powerful initiative during his Happier Than Ever tour of the European Union.

In addition to being talented, Billie Eilish is a passionate environmental activist. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

And it is that the lucky attendees at the singer’s concerts in LondonIn addition, they will have the opportunity to attend a second event with the same ticket as the concert. For the singer, who is also Greenpeace Ambassadorit is vital that their fans attend Overheated, which is an event where there is an exchange of clothes, talks about veganism and documentary screenings.

This event, which is aimed at the generation Z and Alpha will take place in London at the O2 Arena, precisely on the same dates as the tour of billie eilish, (June 10-12, 16 and 25-26). It is organized by Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD) Global, vintage Reverb, and Support + Feed, the latter an organization founded by the singer’s mother, Maggie Baird, and focused on addressing food insecurity and the climate crisis with sustainable food. plant origin in the world.

Billie Eilish hopes her fans will attend a major green event in the UK. Getty Images

Thus, with the help of music and its great projection among the younger generations, The 20-year-old singer hopes that the culture of sustainability will become part of our daily routine in order to drastically reduce our ecological footprint.