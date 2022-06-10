Beyoncé New musical voices on Fever Pitch after Tina Knowles’ cryptic post

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has fueled rumors that her pop star daughter will release new music.

Fans of the iconic “Crazy in Love” singer are speculating that she is about to make some sort of announcement after deleting her profile pictures across all of her social media platforms this week.

The 40-year-old’s YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok profile pictures have all been deleted and left blank, sparking theories from her devoted fan base as to what this could mean.

A viral tweet reads: “Sometimes I think Beyonce does shit just to shake the world. As if she took pictures of them and she fell asleep. “

While another theorized that singer Blue Ivy Carter’s daughter deleted the photos as a joke, tweeting: “Blue ivy watches everyone go crazy after hacking Beyoncé and deleting all of her profile photos.”

Another joked: “One thing about Beyoncé is that she knows when to attack, tease and drop… she’s THE Queen for a reason. now let’s wait for what #beyonceisBACK awaits us ”.

However, the artist’s mother has now sent the rumors into total overdrive with her latest Instagram post.

Sharing footage of her daughter singing live, Elder Knowles wrote, “I miss your singing.”

This caption has prompted many people to speculate that this is a sign that new music is on the way.

“Now this is definitely the code,” reads a comment. While another added: “It’s coming, I can feel it.”

Another person commented: “He has something in mind, I knew that. Sir, let it be a tour ”.

In 2014, Beyoncé released her self-titled album overnight with no warning, so a surprise release of her isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility.

His latest studio album, Lemonadewas released in 2016.

The eldest Knowles spoke about her love for her daughter’s music this week and revealed that her favorite Beyoncé song is “Survivor”.

“I have so many with her, but probably ‘Survivor’. That’s Destiny’s Child, ”she told her al New York post. “That song means so much to me because I’ve seen it gives people the courage to do things.”

Beyoncé previously revealed that she spent a lot of time working on music during the pandemic.

“With all the isolation and injustice of the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again,” he told Harpers Bazaar in August 2021.

“I feel a rebirth is emerging and I want to be part of cultivating that escape in every way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half ”.