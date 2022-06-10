Ben Affleck says he will not participate in more movies of big franchises, because he is no longer interested

The time of Ben Affleck headlining movie posters of gargantuan proportions like Zack Snyder’s Justice League or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it seems to be coming to an end.

The actor has not been sparing in words when expressing the disappointment with which he has left the DC Extended Universe, where he was going to direct, write and star in a film about Batman and finally completely disregarded him.

Affleck has not had a good time, it must be said, going through numerous problems in recent years that, without a doubt, also influence the decision that he has revealed to The Playlist.

And it is that Ben Affleck says that he has finished with the great franchises and the movies based on well-known IP’s, although he will still participate in the odd adaptation, such as the movie The Tender Bar.

“I don’t want to make any more movies based on IP’s that bring with them a certain type of built-in audience,” the actor commented. “It’s something I liked at the time, but not anymore.”

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

The Flash will be the last time we see Ben Affleck playing the role of BruceWayneand the actor has said that the experience has been good and fun.

“It was a very nice experience and a way to revisit that character. The previous experience has been very difficult.”

At 49 years old, Ben Affleck has played various characters on the big screen, such as his 2003 iteration of Daredevil, which did not go very well either.

However, the Berkeley, California-born actor is also known for much more personal films, like Argo, with stories that don’t require a massive franchise to succeed on the big screen.

This decision gives The Flash, the film starring Ezra MillerBittersweet when it comes to Ben Affleck, but it’s his call, and it’s highly respectable.