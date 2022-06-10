batman and robin | Costume designer defends the batipezones: this was Roman armor

There is no fury like that of a fan who does not receive what he expected or, rather, who receives the opposite of what he expected. That’s something the late director Joel Schumacher learned the hard way when he made both Batman Forever. 41% and Batman & Robin – eleven%. One of the frequently ridiculed elements of those movies is the bat-nipples on George Clooney’s suit, but now his designer is coming to their defense.

In an interview with MEL Magazine, Jose Fernandezthe costume designer batman and robin, defends the decision to have placed nipples on the hero’s suit in that film. Although he does not think the film is good, he explains that it seemed logical to include them and after they were to the liking of the director, Joel Schumacherhe was asked to make them more noticeable.

It was not a fetish for me, I was inspired by Roman armor, like centurions. And in the comics, the characters always look like they’re naked with paint on them. It’s just about anatomy, I like to emphasize anatomy. But for Batman and Robin, Joel Schumacher wanted the nipples, so he said ‘let’s show them’. He wanted them pointed. So we gave them an interior and exterior aura and everything is possible in the batsuit.

Fernandez had previously worked on both Batman Forever and Batman Returns – 81%a, the latter being directed by Tim Burton. However, it was until the last installment of that first saga that the nipples of the suit received so much attention. The designer explains that they thought about putting them on Batgirl’s armor as well, but decided against it. Which is not surprising given the irrational habit of censoring the female body, but not the male.

Burton recently criticized this element of that film. The acclaimed director revealed that the studio was upset with him for the darker tone of his films. That’s why he decided not to return for a third installment, but he’s puzzled that they didn’t find it more odd that Schumacher chose to highlight the suit’s nipples. These were his words to Empire:

I told them ‘Wait, wait a minute. They complain about me, I’m very weird, I’m very dark, but then they go and put nipples on the suit? Go to hell. Seriously, I think that’s why I didn’t end up doing another [película de Batman].

Although the tradition now is to try to make the costumes more believable, and less cartoonish, another fact is that superhero movies have been criticized for the direct way in which they leave sensuality and sexuality aside in favor of a more family. With clear exceptions only in satires like Deadpool – 84% or The Boys – 85%. In any case, and although perhaps not in the sense that the director would have wanted, the batipipples made history for Batman. It is up to each person to decide whether or not they are one of the problems that make this delivery so bad.

