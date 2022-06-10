Avoid these 5 foods to avoid a rise in cholesterol

The cholesterol It is essential for the body to function properly. It is needed to make hormones, vitamin D, and substances to help digest food. Most of this is produced in the liver, although it is also obtained through certain foods. If cholesterol levels rise hypercholesterolemiawhich increases the risk of suffering a myocardial infarction.

This disorder has no symptoms, so a blood test to determine cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

types of cholesterol

The blood carries cholesterol from the intestine or liver to the organs that need it, and it does so by binding to particles called lipoproteins. According to the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC), these are the two types that exist:

low-density (LDL) : They are responsible for transporting new cholesterol from the liver to all the cells of the body.

: They are responsible for transporting new cholesterol from the liver to all the cells of the body. High Density (HDL): They collect unused cholesterol and return it to the liver for storage or excretion to the outside through the bile.

Based on this interaction, we can speak of two types of cholesterol:

bad cholesterol : cholesterol when joining the LDL particle is deposited on the wall of the arteries and forms atherosclerotic plaques.

: cholesterol when joining the LDL particle is deposited on the wall of the arteries and forms atherosclerotic plaques. good cholesterolCholesterol binds to the HDL particle and transports excess cholesterol back to the liver to be destroyed.



Differences between good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol

Food, basic to take care of cholesterol levels

The type of diet that is carried out is key to regulate blood cholesterol levels, the foods that favor the increase of cholesterol are those that contain saturated fats, thus, it is advisable to avoid them or reduce their consumption. In addition, you have to look at the cooking methods, among which it is recommended to cook in the oven, on the grill, grill, microwave, roast or steam. The FEC points out the following foods Like the what to avoid:

Dairy products

It is convenient to replace whole dairy with skimmed milk due to its high content of saturated fat. In the case of cheeses, those that have been highly cured such as Brie, Emmental or Parmesan are those that have the most saturated fats and, therefore, those that most affect cholesterol levels.

Butter

Butter is made from animal fat, so it contains saturated fat, which increases blood cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease.

Red meat

Red meats, such as beef or lamb, are rich in cholesterol and saturated fats, so their consumption should not be abused and, if you suffer from hypercholesterolemia, they should be avoided. Instead, lean meats such as rabbit or skinless chicken can be eaten.

sausages

They have a lot of fat, salt and a high level of cholesterol. They can also reduce the level of HDL cholesterol in the blood.

industrial bakery

It is one of the most harmful foods for health. They have a lot of sugar, refined flours and saturated fats, which have a great impact on cholesterol.

In addition to avoiding this series of foods, it is also essential to practice physical exercise and introduce a diet to avoid hypercholesterolemia that should include, according to the FEC, soluble fiber, fruit and vegetables five times a day and oily fish.

