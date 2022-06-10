Are you Selena…? This video could be proof of the romance of Selena and Chris Evans

Although the images are actually real, that does not mean that they are from the same day (or even the same year), that is, the famous image of Evans It’s actually from October 2013 and they were taken while the actor was picking up the mail. Let’s remember that that year, the Captain Americahe dated the beautiful actress Minka Kelly.

As for the image of the singer with Latin roots, they were taken in November 2017, just after she finished her pilates class in West Hollywood. Let us also remember that in that year Selena He had a super serious relationship with The Weeknd, which confirms that he had nothing to do with Chris (in case you had any doubts).

Once again Chris Evans is in the eye of the hurricane thanks to an innocent action on Instagram involving Selena Gómez. Getty Images

Chris Evans begins to follow Selena Gomez in networks

Curiously, while strong rumors began to emerge between a romance between the 40-year-old actor and the 29-year-old singer, Chris Evans began to follow neither more nor less than the talented young actress of Disney Channel in Instagram.

But let’s remember that the charismatic actor is known to be a fan of other celebrities, as is the case Lizzo, with whom he has joked in private messages for Instagram, Of course, in addition to declaring himself a super fan of his work. Although it stands out that it is Selena Gomez of the last people an actor gave followhas actually also started following Jennifer Lopez, Emma Watson, Rita Ora, and Michelle Obama.

In the latest update on the alleged couple, a new video has begun to circulate on social networks that could prove that Selena and Captain America they have something. Some days ago Chris Evans shared a video playing the piano againwhich we fell in love with for two reasons, the first is because we love to see it in a different facet, and the second is because of a mysterious shadow that is reflected in one of the keys of his piano.

In the viral video we can see (if we pay close attention and imagination), the reflection of a person (with tanned skin), an image that for some of the fans is nothing more and nothing less than the sexy singer of Latin origin. Although in reality nothing can be seen in the supposed reflection, fans assure that it was the actress who filmed the video, but honestly that reflection could not really be anything.

Thus, based on all the evidence, it is very clear to us that between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans There is no type of romance (at least confirmed), and although no one has spoken about it to deny or confirm the rumors, everything seems to indicate that we have simply been carried away by the emotion of imagining both actors together.