Ann Beattie and a utopian dream

Divorces, dismissals, abortions, depressions: Ann Beattie (USA, 1947) collected the broken pieces of a generation in his revered narratives, born from the ashes of the utopian dream and propelled into a new century that never fails to return the same bleak landscape.

For the first time anthologized in Spanish under the title of the house on fireBeattie’s stories expand the layout of novels already translated and somewhat scattered, such as Winter postcards, The Right Place, Portraits of Will Y hanging out with menall replicants of a concise, intelligent and sparsely ironic style.

As if they were pasted clippings rather than writing, the writer’s sentences of fleeting shots are coupled with fast dialogues to put together a great torn work, the casual freshness of a restless and frustrated society.

With the wars in Vietnam and Iraq as tragic historical brackets, the thirteen stories extracted from almost a dozen books cover three decades between 1976 and 2006, drawing in its arc the trajectory of Beattie and characters who grew up – in style, drama and age– with her.

Boyfriends who become homosexual, women with young lovers, separated parents who share their children, retarded brothers, long-term married couples or widowed men populate the texts, restricted to a few proper names, to a precarious class of sophistication (illustrators, artists, architects, advertisers, psychology professors, travel agents) and relationships that do not go beyond a few party walls or a phone call.

The houses, cars and the outskirts of Washington and New York are the settings for the stories, which also display a folded pop or domestic installation in their austere catalog of objects: cigarettes, coffee cups, contraceptive pills, yoga and cooking books, credit cards, avocado pits, hangers, towels. For the rest, the stories –carefully untidy, arbitrary– border on an abysmal white.

And it is that through the cracks of the house on fire a stinging and disintegrating cold sneaks in, the same one that already flashed in the paradigmatic Winter Postcards (1976), a novel about a youth without jobs or love that shares tones, themes and times with the first part of the selection.

Over there beattie stands as the missing link between John Updike and Lorrie Moore, while also anticipating the indie romantic comedies to come, including those absurd moves to nowhere of sidekicks like the one Jim Jarmusch captured in strangers in paradise. In her addictive lethargy of truncated gait, the author’s prose develops a gift: to arouse nostalgia for the present, a present as sparkling as ice cream.

“I started writing about those topics because they were the ones that defined my life and that of the people around me at that time. We were young (in our twenties) and we were resentful and angry, although that anger often took the form of cynicism or sarcasm or other defenses against grief,” Beattie says by email. And he adds: “I used to write about everyday life, so I couldn’t ignore those issues. It never crossed my mind, for example, that there could be a life without the Vietnam War; It lasted so long that when I wrote my first things it seemed like it would never end. I drafted winter postcards in 1975, while the war was coming to an end, but many of my stories were written before the novel.

-In your stories, friendship occupies a place that is as special or more special than couples or families. For what is this?

-I suspect that this happens because I was the only daughter and my family was quite small. She was also shy. When I entered university and realized that I could be with interesting people my age and have a lot of friends, a world opened up for me. But another side of the answer would be this: friends bring a different dynamic – friendship is varied – than family members, and that for me, as a writer, was more exciting (the “families” you want, not in which you were born) than the formalities of life between mother, father and children.

-In certain stories he captures a certain masculine sensitivity. How did you get to her?

–When I wrote my first things, I lived in an environment with many more men than women. Until his death four years ago, David Wiegan was my best friend for 50 years! I have female friends, but I find men more interesting to explore in fiction because I find them essentially different from women, although hopefully all roles and prototypes are finally disappearing. They must.

In that sense, your novel Portraits of Will can be read sideways as a feminist manifesto. What do you think about it?

-Among the people with whom I hang out, “feminism” is taken without hesitation as a political position, but that happens in my insular world. I will give a slightly different answer, because I am not a sociologist, and I will say that on a personal level, as an author, I was not aware of the obstacles that women writers faced because I was lucky from the beginning. In part it has to do with not having lived anything associated with a “writer’s life” beyond gender. Except for a period of four years when I had already published a couple of books, I didn’t live in New York or meet other writers more often than I met people from other professions. My early success was due to the New Yorker magazine and the number of times I was published (I attracted a large readership there) and, indirectly, how the medium helped me sustain myself and make myself visible. Since the medium had a tradition of supporting female writers, it never crossed my mind that being there was unusual. They had published Shirley Jackson, Mavis Gallant, Alice Munro, Nancy Hale, Elizabeth Bishop. And Katherine Angell White was a prominent editor who determined the taste of the audience. So, having joined that “small” group even as a freelancer and knowing very few writers from the outside (I had gotten to know only two when I started getting published, two in total I mean), I didn’t realize how unique – how lucky – that was my situation. Now I know.

–Several cars (a 1965 Volvo, a 1966 Mustang, a Lexus, to name a few) feature prominently in your stories. Do they carry a special meaning?

-Interesting question. I think I was aware of how much cars meant to others, and I grew to adore my aqua Mustang V-8 convertible (a bribe gift from my father to keep me from dropping out of college), but the advertisements were so strong in the culture (they still are), such a simple “symbol” to put in a story. The car a character drives (or wants to drive) is an instant shortcut to who they are.

–The dialogues mark the rhythm of their narrations, many by telephone. What do you think of the replacement by cell phones?

-When it was understood that it was not a good idea to have characters smoking in movies, from the screenwriter to the actor they began to worry about what the actor would do now. Even so, the cigarettes disappeared in a forceful way. As a writer, telephones and phone booths provided the perfect environment to change the pace of the story, or to show the character in a vulnerable instance (perceived through the phone; the call had often been made because the character was worried or in a hurry). ). That’s why I missed those utensils, because they were opportunities! Personally as a writer I can’t do the same with dancing fingers and the current fixation on cell phones. But maybe I say that because I dislike cell phones.

-In the story “Changes” appears the dilemma of voting for Nixon or McGovern. What is your opinion of Trump and Biden?

-Trump has been the worst president we had in all of history. He greatly reinforced the divisions that were already present beforehand. Also, from his pathological tendency to lie, he became a terrible force in conveying that lying is acceptable. It’s not that all the problems we have are directly caused by Trump, but he would have caused them too if he could.

–In “Stones in the Wall” he names Mick Jagger, in “The Last Weird Day in Los Angeles” Jack Nicholson. What do the celebrities say?

–Like cars, summoning them communicates a lot. Whatever they represent, I spent years mentioning Bob Dylan in my fiction in the hope that he would get in touch. He did not do it. He also used to write with music – he lived with other people; it was usually “his” music – his, so why not include it? Sometimes he had dogs and the dogs jumped into my stories.

–Your characters seem to grow in age over time. Are they your projections? Do they learn something?

–That is a difficult question in a way, but I will try: it is true that as I got older I began to have older friends, but when I first started writing I did not have them. I think that at some point – but only at some point – my characters are in part a projection of my various selves. I’m just one person and I only know what I know, but as a fiction writer my characters (including the older ones) can know everything. And I like to write about things that disorient me or worry me; I don’t want my stories to just include personal thoughts, so they usually don’t.

the house on fire, Ann Beattie. Trad. Virginia Higa. Chai Publisher, 248 pages.

Look also