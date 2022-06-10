All the changes that ‘Fast and Furious 7’ underwent after the death of Paul Walker – CINEMABLEND

The protagonist died in a terrible traffic accident in November 2013 and was unable to finish his scenes. That’s how they fixed it.

On November 30, 2013, Paul Walker was a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT in Santa Clarita when he left the curve and crashed into a pole and a tree. The vehicle was consumed by flames in a very short time and Walker died as a result of his injuries. This was the tragic end of the star of fast and furiousa franchise that suffered a severe blow and had to adapt to the consequences. Fast and Furious 7 It was the film that he left halfway through, which you can see tonight at 10:15 p.m. on Cuatro.

The actor’s death paralyzed production for five months. Although not confirmed, Walker had shot about a third of the film, so the producers had to talk very seriously about what they were doing after losing his leading lady. They decided to go ahead to honor his memory and on April 1 they resumed work.

How did they make up for the loss? Mainly thanks to the participation of the actor’s brothers. Caleb and Cody Walker lent their body so the special effects department could insert Paul’s face through the computer. Thanks to this, a change of script and a lot of creativity on the part of the technical team, they managed to get the film off the ground without the story suffering too much.

What were the specific changes in ‘Fast and Furious 7’?

One of the resources they had was to take advantage of the characters that were already part of the cast. Although not officially confirmed, it looks like Kurt Russell’s role was lengthened. Mr. Nobody was going to have less prominence before the death of Paul Walker. In fact, he was going to be a cameo. Instead, he was given more screen time and dialogue, and his role in the film is very similar to his co-stars. Something similar happened with the character of John Brotherton, who gained a presence in the story.

While some characters took on, in part, the role of Brian O’Connor, the cameramen opted to replace the close-ups that had to show Paul’s face with medium and long shots. At the same time, dialogue scenes were transformed to avoid character shots and instead focus on the other speaker.

These are all the Brian O’Connor scenes that weren’t shot by Paul Walker:

Brian puts his son in the back seat of a minivan.

Brian looks at the computer while Mia comforts him.

Brian gives Mia a hug.

The family looks out over Los Angeles as they ponder their next move.

He drives the car while Dom (Vin Diesel) attends to agent Frank Petty (Kurt Russell).

He’s sitting by the pool with Dom.

He is rocked as a passenger in a chase with Dom at the wheel.

After being thrown out of the car, he is shot and Walker is holding what appears to be a hard drive.

And of course the ending. That goodbye from Brian to his friend, everyone in his car, has already become part of popular culture and it is impossible to think of the song ‘See You Again’ by Wiz Khalifa without having in mind the face of the late actor. “This scene may be the greatest moment in movie history. Not just in my career, but in movies,” Vin Diesel said.

How would ‘Fast and Furious 7’ have ended if Paul Walker hadn’t died?

The big question is what would have happened on the tape if they had been able to count on Paul Walker. Screenwriter Chris Morgan revealed his plans in an interview with Collider a few years after the event took place. According to him, the original outcome also revolved around Brian and the rest of the team trying to stop the Eye of God, but instead of firing his friend, the family got together to organize their next mission.

Things didn’t change much for the band, but Brian’s ending was different. In Fast and Furious 7, the character was going to reflect on himself and how he wanted his future to be. “He’s a guy who used to be a cop and was in the thick of the action and now he’s got an amazing wife and a kid and another one on the way. He starts looking at his life and it’s not a mid-life crisis but he does ask, ‘ I miss the bullets, I miss the action. The objective of the adventure was to show in the end that what is truly important to him is his family and being thereMorgan declared.

