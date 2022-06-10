The second week of June arrives with a very intense sports plan. Alcorcón Leisure Agenda from June 10 to 12

Weekend of high temperatures, but also full of activities that arrives in Alcorcón. The Pilgrimage of the Rocío returns after two years of hiatus, while other plans such as the live music do not fail this weekend. On the other hand, families will have to get used to the June heat, so the cinema is not a bad option.

Jurassic World comes to TresAguas

On the occasion of premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, the Tres Aguas Shopping Center has been specially prepared. A) Yes, from this Thursday, June 9, and until next Sunday 19, the establishment has launched several activities so that the Jurassic World reaches the commercial complex.

On the one hand, there will be two ‘escape rooms’: the Amber Laboratory and the Bone Laboratory, from which we will have to try to get out in one piece. Y TresAguas will raffle a year of free cinema among all those who achieve it. Also, There will also be a dinosaur exhibit throughout the mall. For more information about this event, you can click on this link.

Pilgrimage of the Rocío

After two years of interruption due to the pandemic, the XXX Romería del Rocío returns in style with the collaboration of the Casa Cultural Andaluza. The City hall of Alcorcon He has also participated with great weight for his return, with various activities for the residents of the city. This will be held in the next few days. June 11 and 12on the Calle Institutos and until you reach Pinar Virgen del Rocío. In addition to the well-known Pilgrimage, there will be live performances, a popular paella… and many other events for the whole family.

Live music

The Music in the temple It does not fail this weekend, nor did it last. Next Saturday, June 11 at 21:30 hours the «Habaneras meeting” with the Polyphonic Chorale of Alcorcon will fill with intense melodies the bandstand of the Princes Square of Spain. Also, you won’t be alone. since the Coral of Arroyomolinos will be the special guest of this event, which can be enjoyed again and for free after the previous success.

Drawing, painting and furniture restoration

As for other artistic manifestations, the Sala Altamira del Buero Vallejo Theater presents until June 30 the «Sample of the creations of the participants of the drawing, painting and furniture restoration workshops«. Available since last Wednesday, June 8, any citizen can reserve his place for the next course. The hours available are as follows: Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m..

sports event against cancer

The solidarity of Alcorcón always shows up when needed mostand it is that next Saturday On June 11, a 100% sports and solidarity event will be held. The chosen place is the training center of Marmat Academy, in collaboration with the Fundación Siempre Fuertes, the association that has launched the initiative.

The organization has launched 78 seats for all those who want to enjoy a morning of fun in these facilities, located on Calle Minas 72 in Alcorcón. Each ticket is priced at 18 eurosand gives access to the enjoyment of a dance and pilates class or, on the other hand, a training given by professionals.

In this sense, each class has its defined schedule: from 10:00 to 11:00; of 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; and of 12:00 to 13:00. The capacity of these, however, is limited, with a maximum of ten people per session, while training is 16, in pairs.

The tickets can be purchased at the sports center itself, although places are limited. Regarding the information available, you can send an email to the following address to consult any matter: [email protected].

Cinema

The film chosen for this weekend is “The Man from the North” which, to tell the truth, has a stellar cast. The director, who also works as a screenwriter with Sjón Sigurdsson, is Robert Eggers, and promises action and Viking adventure in equal parts. Several of the actors and actresses who participate in this film are: Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk Y Willem Dafoe.

As for the synopsis: The young prince Amleth He is about to become a man when his uncle brutally murders his father and kidnaps his mother. The boy manages to flee the island in a boat, but swears revenge. Two decades later, Amleth has become a berserker warrior or ulfhednar, dedicated to the pillage of Slavic peoples, but a seer reminds him of his promise: to avenge his father, save his mother and kill his uncle. So, Amleth returns to Iceland on a slave ship and infiltrates his uncle’s farm with the help of Olga, a slave, to keep his promise.

Men’s futsal

The male and female academy are a perfect example of the impeccable and ascending development of the boys and girls who defend the colors of the futsal alcorcón match after match. Six teams between both categories will fight for the Spain Championship.

Specifically, and focusing on the Alcorcon FSthe team Fingerling ‘A’ of Mario García plays his first match of Group B of the Spanish Championship in the Football City of Las Rozas in Madrid against him FS García Santa Coloma at 6:00 p.m.. On the other hand, at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, the team sport, while on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. these meetings close in front of the CD Country Denia.

In Juvenile Division of Honor code, Carlos Jimeno’s boys, ‘Poke’, they also play the championship from Spainwhich is celebrated in Burela. This Friday, they won 7-4 against Gáldar de Gran Canaria in the quarterfinals and got into in the semifinals, where they will play against ElPozo Murcia.

Women’s futsal

changing to Women’s Futsal Alcorcón, grassroots football has four important games that no one can miss in this Spanish Championship. To begin with, at 4:15 p.m. both the Alevín as the Cadete, against FSF Castro and AE Penya Esplugesrespectively.

As for the other two participating teams, the youth will face the Malaga beaches at 6:00 p.m.. The childish will be the one who closes the day on Friday against Poio Pescamar at 8:00 p.m.. You have to remember that the girls were champions of their leagues and for that they have earned the right to compete in this Spanish Championshipin what has been a historic season.

As for the first team, the last day of the League againstl Melilla Sport Capital Torreblanca FS at 6:30 p.m.… but they no longer have playoff options. The last defeat against Futsi Atlético de Madrid Navalcarnero he left them out, as their main rivals also won their matches. Still, this season is worthy of applause for the entire squad: Aída de Miguel, Estela Cantero, Tania Benito, Laura Sánchez, Clau López, Cristina Ballesteros, Pepa Susarte, Paula Llorente, Laura Oliva, Patri Arruti, Nere Moldes, Estela García, Marta Nuño, Marta de Diego, Iraia Arbeloa and the coaching staff , made up of Raúl Castro, ‘Piru’, Leire Pérez, Paco, Dani, Amaya, Chorchi and Eva Rota. Between players and coaching staff they have shown what they are capable of. And surely next year they will overcome again.

