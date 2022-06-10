After winning with Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez could reach television

Camille Vasquez was one of the great protagonists of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, for which she gained worldwide fame. She knows all the proposals that she received.

After six weeks of crossed testimonies, statements and a whole world following him, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end. There were days of pure controversy around both actors who faced this legal battle for defamation. Of course, according to the final verdict, both committed defamation, but the one who must compensate his opponent is the protagonist of Aquaman.

This is because according to the jury, it was Amber Heard the first to commit this act. So much so that this indicates that the official winner of the trial is Johnny Depp. However, it should be noted that beyond what has happened between the protagonists of said confrontation, the legal process consecrated new stars. Among them is Camille Vasquezwho officiated as Depp’s lawyer.

The lawyer, only 37 years old, captivated the audience with her level of toughness when questioning Amber Heard and for how he managed to confuse her during his statements. In fact, thanks to this, he became a great celebrity on social networks where the public did not stop applauding him. Although, as if this were not enough, this confrontation and her role in it has led her to grow by leaps and bounds in her career.

It is that, as announced by the firm in which she works, Brown Rudnick, Camille Vasquez ceased to be an associate to be promoted to partner. “We are honored to announce that Camille Vasquez has been promoted to partner. She was a key player in the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor Johnny Depp in his libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.”, says the official statement from the law firm.

However, the enormous repercussion that Vasquez gained from this trial not only led her to win a new position at work, but also The New York Post He stated that the lawyer received offers to work on television. As shared by said medium, Camille would have received different proposals to reach the small screen, but for now she did not accept any. Of course, the producers already consider her a new Hollywood star.