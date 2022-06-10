after this image you will want nothing else [FOTO]

There is a lot of anticipation to know which will be the tenth and apparently last film of Quentin Tarantino: many fans are calling for a third volume of Kill Bill and the suggestion around this possible title is great. The secret dream is to see Maya Hawke together with the mother Uma Thurman and there has been no shortage of fan posters imagining right now. In the same way, however, a new interesting casting choice now emerges: obviously the famous artist proposes it BossLogic, always at the forefront when it comes to offering first glances (albeit fake) to new titles and following stars. From his Instagram profile, this time he showed us a possible poster of Kill Bill 3renamed here Kill vol. Bridestarring none other than Zendaya.

The young star protagonist of the franchise of Spider-Manof the series Euphoria and the new Dunes from Dennis Villeneuve poses on the iconic yellow background with a perfect pose for the part: leather jacket and bloody knives in hand, it looks perfect to be able to appear alongside Uma Thurman. But in what role? Not as a Bride, of course, but as a new antagonist instead of Lucy Liu or Vivica A. Fox would be in the right place.

HERE THE POSTER OF ZENDAYA IN KILL BILL (you must be logged in to Instagram)

As for the protagonist, however, Maya Hawke herself sparked the hopes of fans during an interview: the actress of Stranger Things in fact, she said she was willing to work again with Quentin Tarantino, director of Kill Bill but also of Once upon a time in… Hollywood in which also plays the daughter of Uma Thurman e Ethan Hawke.

What do you think? Maya Hawke and Zendaya would they make a great cast for a third volume of Kill Bill? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Miramax Films – Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED