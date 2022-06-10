Adam Sandler’s marathon, the darling of the screen

Adam Sandler He has been involved in a controversy on social networks, where some users point out that he has no talent beyond comedy and who defend that his performances in drama series and movies support his career, which includes more than 80 titles.

The actor has become famous for tapes like “They are like children”. “Jack and Jill”, “As if it were the first time” and other projects that include comedy and romance.

In Netflix, there are at least 18 films available to evaluate the work of the 55-year-old American actor. These are 10 Adam Sandler movies that you can binge watch from this platform over the weekend:

1. The Devil’s Son (2000)

Adam is the youngest son of the devil, also the sweetest, who is sent to New York City to bring back his malicious brothers, who on earth have created their own hell and plan to overthrow their beloved dad from power. .

2. The Inheritance of Mr. Deeds (2002)

Opposite Winona Ryder, the actor brings to life the charismatic and humble Mr. Longfellow Deeds, who moves to the Big Apple, where a journalist and businessman wait to pounce on him after he inherits a media empire.

3. As if for the first time (2004)

In this film, Sandler sets an example for romantics of how it is possible to fall in love with a loved one day after day when Henry meets Lucy, an art teacher with short-term memory loss.

4. They are like children (2010)

The reunion of five friends who in their youth won the most important basketball game. After 30 years, the actor makes them rediscover the joy of childhood, even though the meeting at a lake house was to mourn the loss of his former coach.

5. The Double Lives (2016)

A bank manager’s life is turned upside down when a friend from the past manipulates him into faking his own death and embarking on a whole new adventure.

6. Sandy Wexler (2017)

An unlucky but determined artist manager finally lifts his career when he signs a contract with a truly talented girl.

7. The worst week (2018)

They do not agree on their children’s wedding, nor are they very comfortable with the situation, nor do they know how to remain calm. A great week to bury in memory.

8. Diamonds in the Rough (2019)

He saw the move and bet everything on a morass of debt and wild lenders. New York is the land of opportunity, and that’s how he wins.

9. Mystery on board (2019)

A New York cop (Adam Sandler) makes good on an old promise to take his wife (Jennifer Aniston) to Europe. On the flight, a millionaire invites them to an intimate birthday party on a yacht, and the two end up being suspected of a murder. “Mystery on board” brings together Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston with a great international cast.

10. Claw (2022)

Adam’s most recent film has surprised to be one of the favorites of the streaming platform, it tells the story of an unlucky basketball scout who finds an exceptional player in Spain and tries to prove that they can succeed in the NBA.