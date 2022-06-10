Adam Sandler returns to drama in a Netflix sports film – Come and See

After the success and praise of “Diamonds in the rough”, Adam Sandler returns to do drama for Netflix in “Claw”, a film that will premiere on the platform with a story centered on an NBA scout that was produced by the star of the basketball LeBron James in conjunction with the actor.

In the film, which released its trailer and premieres on June 8 on the platform, Sandler plays a scouting specialist who is going through a rough patch, until he discovers a player from Spain (Juancho Hernangómez) with a lot of potential. who has a complicated past.

The young man works to help his mother and daughter and Sandler’s character will seek to take him to the United States without the team’s approval. The two have their last chance to succeed in the NBA.

The cast also includes Queen Latifah (“The Equalizer”), Ben Foster (“Nothing to Lose”), former basketball player Kenny Smith, Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, Raúl Castillo (“Mother/Android”), Maria Botto (“The Resurrection of Christ”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”) and Oscar winner Robert Duvall (“The Godfather,” “Tender Mercies”). Hernangómez makes her first leading role.

Adam Sandler returns to the drama in this way after his valued work in “Diamonds in the Rough”, with which he won the National Board of Review award.

“Working with Adam Sandler was the dream of a lifetime. The project is incredible and it was like working with family literally and figuratively,” actress Queen Latifah said on her social networks.

Directing is Jeremiah Zagar, who wrote the screenplay with Will Fetters (“A Star Is Born”). The texts were also in charge of “Taylor Materne”, who carried out the stories of the NBA 2k19 and 2k20 video games.