Adam Sandler in Claw: see 3 movies available for streaming in which the actor showed his dramatic talent | rough diamonds | intoxicated with love | Films

“Claw” is the new movie starring Adam Sandler and it ranks as the most watched title on Netflix Peru.

Yes ok Sandler He is mostly known for his facet as a comedian in other productions and stand-up, this film is not his first project as a dramatic actor.

Previously, he has already made several films in which he has proven to be a multifaceted performer. For this reason, here we show you three feature films available for streaming so you can see the actor in more serious characters.

Adam Sandler is the star and producer of “Hustler.” Photo: Netflix

“Intoxicated with love”

The film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson tells the story of Barry Egan (Adam Sandler), a shy man who leads a solitary and uneventful life as the owner of a bathroom supply business.

However, the occurrence of various events, such as falling in love with the co-worker of one of his sisters, will make him question his existence. The possible romance that she seeks will be threatened when Egan becomes the victim of an extortionist. Available on Apple TV+.

“The Meyerowitz stories”

Directed by Noah Baumbach, Sandler plays one of the sons of a prominent but unfriendly New York artist. The brothers get together to celebrate their father and his work.

The choral drama makes the actor demonstrate his temperance and restraint by playing his role as Danny Meyerowitz. Available on Netflix.

“Rough diamonds”