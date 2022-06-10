Adam Sandler and LeBron James act together in a new movie

With release date for June 10, 2022the production of the star of the Los Angeles Lakerz basketball team Lebron James and the actor Adam Sandler for Netflix It already has a final trailer. It will be seen with the title “Hustle” or “Claw” to tell the story of a talent scout and a Spanish player who wants to make him succeed in the NBA. According to www.espectaculos-mza.com.

The Spanish player that Sandler, in this new role away from comedy, will bring to the United States is Juancho Hernangmez, who in real life is part of the Utah Jazz team in the NBA, power forward with 2.06 meters tall. He is the son of Margarita Geuer, European champion with Spain in the 1993 Eurobasket and was also champion with Spain in the China Basketball World Cup in 2019.

The platform has released its final trailer, confirming the release date and that Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Maria Botto, Ainhoa ​​Pillet and Jordan Hull will be part of the cast.

The film was directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) and the screenplay by Will Fetters (A star is born) and Taylor Materne (NBA 2K20).

