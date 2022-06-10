activities to schedule these days

To celebrate 40 years since the original premiere of the fourth film in the saga of the famous boxer Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone (director of the film) decided to return to the editing room and release a new version of the film, which includes 40 minutes of Unpublished scenes to relive the duel with the Soviet Iván Drago as never seen before. It can be seen at Movie Montevideo Shopping in only two functions, on June 14 and 15 at 9:00 p.m.

Lightyear

Presented as the story of the fictional character on which the toy in the Toy Story saga was based, this new adventure from Pixar is a combination of action, science fiction and humor. Buzz Lightyear is an astronaut who is stranded in space and will have to fight against different threats to get back home. Premieres this Thursday 16 in commercial theaters.

After seven years away from the stage, Vera Sienra returns with her show En presente, a combination of her singing, her painting and poetry. Sienra, accompanied by her band, will perform in parallel to the projection of the illustrations that she made between 2017 and 2021. This presentation that takes place within the framework of the Marea cycle, will be this Sunday 12 in the Sala Zitarrosa. Tickets on sale through Tickantel, at $450.

Excellent swimmers perform with Julen and people alone

This Thursday, June 16, two of the main exponent bands of Uruguayan indie will perform at Espacio Comisura (Carlos Quijano and Durazno). Excellent swimmers and Julen and people alone make up a double program that will begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Little Butterfly Records store, by email to excellentnadadores@gmail.com, or on the Instagram pages of both bands.

This weekend, after two years of absence from the calendar due to the pandemic, the convention that brings together comics, cosplay, cinema, music, video games and box games returns, also celebrating its twentieth anniversary. This year the event adds spaces for virtual sports and video game streamers, while maintaining its traditional spaces, including visits by international comic artists, the film festival and workshops for children. As usual in recent years, the appointment will be at the Adela Reta Auditorium (Andes and Mercedes) this Saturday 11 and Sunday 12, from 12 to 11 p.m. Tickets at TIckantel at $ 520 for each day.

The Pots of the World festival will have its third edition this weekend

This Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th, the Garage Gourmet gastronomic fair returns to the courtyard of the former Miguelete Prison with Pots of the World, the third edition of an event that aims to celebrate the traditional winter food of different nations. The event has free admission and can be visited between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, and between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Florence Nunez

June 24 and 25 – Magnolio Room

Sebastian Yatra

July 31 – Antel Arena

Lucas Shugo

October 8 – Centennial Stadium

ara malikian

October 25 – Adela Reta Auditorium

Fito Paez

November 25 – Antel Arena